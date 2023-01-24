Little change midweek

There will be little change in the forecast over the next few days with abundant cloud cover and small chances of snow. This is all ahead of a cold front later this week. As the cold front moves in it will bring a round of accumulating snowfall and much colder temperatures so stay up to date with the latest changes.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 21 Wind: Variable around 5
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered light snow or flurries.
High: 29 Wind: West 5-10
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries.
Low: 19
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and seasonal. (a chance of snow late at night).
High: 25
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of light snow during the morning. An inch or two of accumulation likely.
High: 27
It is definitely feeling a bit more like Winter now, but it is still not bad for this time of year. Temperatures will be above normal once again today by a little bit. Highs should reach the upper 20s to around 30. There might be a flurry or two early for the rest of today, otherwise we will remain dry and quiet. Tomorrow will have light winds again with cloudy skies and a few flurries. High temps will once again reach the upper 20s to around 30.
Thursday will be a little cooler with partly or mostly cloudy skies. It will still be nice for this time of year with highs in the mid 20s. An arctic cold front moving into Northcentral Wisconsin late Thursday night into Friday morning will produce a good chance of snow. An inch or so of accumulation is likely during this time. The weather will dry up Friday afternoon and then some cold air will begin to move into the area.
Over the weekend we will have the coldest weather in over a month. High temps on Saturday will only be around 10. On Sunday the mercury will only reach the single digits above zero. Single-digit high temps will be common early next week as well. Low temps will be a few degrees below zero during this time frame. The good news is that we should see more sun developing, especially on Sunday and Monday. Parts of this period may even have mostly sunny skies at times. As far as snow chances, they will be on the low side with a 30% chance of light snow in the southern third of our area late Saturday into Saturday night and another slight chance of snow on Tuesday.