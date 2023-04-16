Major storm hitting Wisconsin

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

.Warm temperatures will melt snowpack and increase river flows.

For the Wisconsin River...including Otter Rapids-Eagle River,
Rainbow Reservoir, Rhinelander, Alice Lake Reservoir, Tomahawk Dam,
Hat Rapids Dam, Grandfather Dam, Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Dubay Reservoir, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point,
Wisconsin Rapids, Biron Reservoir...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until SUnday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flooding mainly affects Merrill area parks
and agricultural land.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...Rain changing to a little sleet and freezing rain then all
snow. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches. Locally
higher amounts possible. Minor sleet accumulation. Winds gusting
as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning commute. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches and create low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Major storm hitting Wisconsin

Snowstorm drifts

**WINTER STORM WARNING Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday in Ashland and Iron counties, from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday in Price County, from 4 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday in Vilas, Oneida, and Lincoln counties, from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday in Marathon, Wood, and Portage counties, and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday in Taylor, Clark, Juneau, and Adams counties.  **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday in Forest, Langlade, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.

The low pressure system which has been bringing plenty of rain and colder air to our region will get even stronger heading into Sunday night as it churns near Lake Michigan.  The rain could become a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain for a few hours Sunday evening, then transition to snow.  Some of the snow could fall at intense rates Sunday night leading to rapid accumulations and dangerous driving conditions.  In addition, strong northwest winds of 20-35 mph Sunday night will create blowing and drifting snow and low visibility at times.  If you can avoid travelling Sunday night into early Monday, that would be the best.   If you must travel, be sure to have blankets, food, water, and a winter survival kit packed.

The snow should get more intermittent in nature Monday morning, then taper off to flurries in the afternoon.  The total snow accumulation could range from 3 to 5 inches in the eastern part of the News 9 viewing area, to as much as 10 to 14 inches in the western part.  Localized higher totals can’t be ruled out.  This will be thick, heavy snow that will be hard to shovel and plow.  Some roads may get impassible before they are plowed in the areas that see the foot amounts.  Temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s to low 40s but fall to the upper 20s Sunday night.  Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 30s.  Northwest winds of 15-30 mph Monday morning should taper to 10-20 in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be much calmer with lots of sunshine and light winds.  Lows will be in the low to mid 20s, with highs in the upper 40s.  The quiet weather won’t last very long though.  The next large storm system will push in by Wednesday morning from the Plains.  It should bring us periods of rain on Wednesday and Thursday along with gusty winds.  There is at least a small chance that the rain could mix with snow by Thursday night, especially in northern Wisconsin.  This will be a slow mover and could still produce some scattered rain and snow showers in our region through Saturday.  It will be chilly with highs in the 40s, maybe even just 30s on Saturday.    With any luck we might get some sunshine back by next Sunday!

Stay safe out there!  Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 6 a.m., 16-April 2023

**On this date in weather history:

1880 - A tornado near Marshall, MO, carried the heavy timbers of an entire home a distance of twelve miles. (The Weather Channel)

1933 - Franklin Lake, NH, was buried under 35 inches of snow. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

