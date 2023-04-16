Major storm hitting Wisconsin

**WINTER STORM WARNING Sunday through 7 p.m. Monday in Ashland and Iron counties, from 1 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday in Price County, from 4 p.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday in Vilas, Oneida, and Lincoln counties, from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday in Marathon, Wood, and Portage counties, and from 7 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday in Taylor, Clark, Juneau, and Adams counties. **WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7 p.m. Sunday to 1 p.m. Monday in Forest, Langlade, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara counties.
The low pressure system which has been bringing plenty of rain and colder air to our region will get even stronger heading into Sunday night as it churns near Lake Michigan. The rain could become a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain for a few hours Sunday evening, then transition to snow. Some of the snow could fall at intense rates Sunday night leading to rapid accumulations and dangerous driving conditions. In addition, strong northwest winds of 20-35 mph Sunday night will create blowing and drifting snow and low visibility at times. If you can avoid travelling Sunday night into early Monday, that would be the best. If you must travel, be sure to have blankets, food, water, and a winter survival kit packed.
The snow should get more intermittent in nature Monday morning, then taper off to flurries in the afternoon. The total snow accumulation could range from 3 to 5 inches in the eastern part of the News 9 viewing area, to as much as 10 to 14 inches in the western part. Localized higher totals can’t be ruled out. This will be thick, heavy snow that will be hard to shovel and plow. Some roads may get impassible before they are plowed in the areas that see the foot amounts. Temperatures Sunday will be in the 30s to low 40s but fall to the upper 20s Sunday night. Highs on Monday will only be in the mid 30s. Northwest winds of 15-30 mph Monday morning should taper to 10-20 in the afternoon.
Tuesday will be much calmer with lots of sunshine and light winds. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s, with highs in the upper 40s. The quiet weather won’t last very long though. The next large storm system will push in by Wednesday morning from the Plains. It should bring us periods of rain on Wednesday and Thursday along with gusty winds. There is at least a small chance that the rain could mix with snow by Thursday night, especially in northern Wisconsin. This will be a slow mover and could still produce some scattered rain and snow showers in our region through Saturday. It will be chilly with highs in the 40s, maybe even just 30s on Saturday. With any luck we might get some sunshine back by next Sunday!
Stay safe out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 6 a.m., 16-April 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1880 - A tornado near Marshall, MO, carried the heavy timbers of an entire home a distance of twelve miles. (The Weather Channel)
1933 - Franklin Lake, NH, was buried under 35 inches of snow. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)