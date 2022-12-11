Major storm system by midweek

While the week is starting tranquil and cloudy, conditions will be turning very active by the middle of the week as a large and powerful low pressure system pushes in from the west.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 20s. Winds will be light. Monday will likely feature a lot of clouds, but some patches of sunshine are possible. Temperatures will be a touch above normal, reaching the mid 30s with a wind from the east to southeast around 10 mph.
The east to southeast wind will increase Tuesday in advance of that storm, on the order of 15-25 mph. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 30s. We expect the first wave of precipitation to move in Tuesday evening. Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all possible and it will continue into Wednesday. We could be dealing with rain amounts of 0.25 to 0.50”, and enough ice or slush buildup in parts of the area to perhaps create a real mess on the roads as well as your driveways and sidewalks. Temperatures will hover in the 30s again Wednesday.
The icy mix could gradually turn to mostly snow by late Wednesday. The snow could get heavier at times Wednesday night into Thursday morning as the low pressure churns right on top of us. Several inches of snow are likely, and it is not out of the question that parts of the region get over 6 inches. The situation is very uncertain yet in terms of where those heavier snow bands will exactly set up. In any case, travel will continue to be difficult across the region most likely. In addition, the gust east to southeast winds will continue Wednesday making it feel rather unpleasant. If there is a lot of ice or snow build up on tree branches and wires, there might be some trouble with power outages. Please stay tuned for updates from News 9 as we draw closer to the event.
This will be a very slow moving weather system. As such, additional periods of light snow are expected Friday with perhaps another inch or two. Scattered lighter snow showers should cover Wisconsin Saturday with a minor accumulation. It will gradually turn colder with highs around 33 on Thursday, 31 Friday, and 27 Saturday. In fact, by Sunday the high may be only 19 degrees. There might be some flurries in the morning and some gusty winds as well.
Take care out there! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2 p.m., 11-December 2022
**On this date in weather history:
1988 - Arctic cold invaded the central and eastern U.S. Sault Ste Marie MI reported a record low of 14 degrees below zero, and International Falls MN was the cold spot in the nation with a low of 25 degrees below zero. Temperatures remained below zero all day over parts of eastern Upper Michigan and northern New England. (The National Weather Summary)
2008 - A rare snowstorm swept across parts of south Louisiana and Mississippi, blanketing the area with snow. Nearly 8 inches of snow fell over parts of Louisiana. These conditions caused schools and bridges to close and left thousands of residents without power (Associated Press). (NCDC)