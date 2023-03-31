Messy Early Spring Weather

Heavy Rain, thunderstorms, and heavy snow is all expected as we head into the weekend. Much of the area will be waking up to multiple inches of snow so make sure to be ready with the shovel and snow blower. On top of that, rain and strong storms could leave many with slight damage to their property as gusty winds are expected. Flooding issues may linger into the weekend as well.
**WINTER STORM WARNING for much of the area into Saturday morning.
**WINTER Weather Advisory for Ashland, Iron, and Waupaca counties.
Overnight: Cloudy and turning windy with rain changing to snow. 4 to 8 inches possible around Marathon county. 8 to 15 inches possible in the Northwoods. Much more mixing and less snow farther south.
Low: 27 Wind: NE to North 20-30, gusting to 40+
Saturday: Very windy and cloudy early with scattered snow. Sunshine and less wind scheduled for the afternoon.
High: 36 Wind: North 20-30 early, becoming NW 5-10 PM
Saturday Night: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 19
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light rain or snow possible in the northern half of the area through midday. Breezy with patches of sun later.
High: 47
A few thunderstorms will develop later in the southern half of the area before we hit the end of our Friday. A couple of the storms might even produce some strong wind or hail. High temps will be in the upper 30s in the north and low 40s farther south. The rain is being produced by a large low pressure system that will cross Wisconsin tonight. As it makes its move the rain will change over to snow and it could be heavy at times. The heaviest snow will be in the Northwoods where 8 to 12 inches will be common. Up to 15 inches are possible in the northeast (places such as Goodman, Crandon, Wabeno, Lily). 4 to 8 inches could fall around Marathon county with much less snow farther south.
In addition to the snow, the north wind will be quite strong, gusting up to 40 mph or greater mph through early Saturday morning. This might cause some power outages. The snow should end early Saturday morning. We will have more sun in the afternoon as the wind dies down. Highs will be in the 30s.
A warm front moving through our area on Sunday will generate a chance of light rain and snow from Wausau on north through about midday. Patches of sun will develop in the afternoon and it will be much warmer. Highs should reach the upper 40s. Monday will be fairly nice as well with variable clouds and highs in the upper 40s.
Another strong low pressure system will move into the Midwest later Tuesday and Wednesday. This means some rain for our area later Tuesday afternoon into early Wednesday morning. The storm could also bring a few snow showers by Wednesday evening. Highs will only be around 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday, then drop into the upper 30s for Thursday.
Have a great weekend and drive safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Afternoon thunderstorms produced severe weather from North Carolina to Pennsylvania. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 76 mph at Cape Henry VA. While squalls blanketed northwest Pennsylvania with up to 9 inches of snow, thunderstorms in eastern Pennsylvania produced golf ball size hail at Avondale. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)