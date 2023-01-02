Messy Winter Storm Approaches

Light anow arrives tonight and will be followed by wet winter weather. While all of the area will see snow, central and southern Wisconsin will also see mixing snow, rain, and ice. Snow totals will be significant, especially north of Wausau where there will be consistent frozen precipitation.
Tonight: Cloudy and mild with a wintry mix of precipitation developing. More snow in the north with more freezing rain and sleet farther south.
Low: 30 Wind: East-Northeast 5 to 15
Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with the wintry mix changing over to rain and drizzle in the central and south. A wintry mix and snow continues in the far north (well north of Marathon county) with 4 to 7 inches possible.
High: 34 Wind: East-Northeast 10-20
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and breezy with the wintry mix changing over to snow showers.
Low: 30
Wednesday: Breezy and cooler with light snow likely. 1 to 4 inches accumulation possible.
High: 31
A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for Price, Iron, and Ashland counties effective until midnight Tuesday and for Clark, Taylor, and Jackson counties through Tuesday night.
For most of today, everything will be fine with cloudy skies, light winds, and highs in the low to mid 30s. Tonight is when we will see a wintry mix of precipitation develop with more snow and sleet in the north and more freezing rain, rain, and sleet around Wausau or farther south. Roads could get a bit icy overnight. On Tuesday, the wintry mix with change over to drizzle and rain in the southern half of the area. Snow will continue in the far north and northwest with 4 to 7 inches possible. Highs on Tuesday will be in the 30s and it will be breezy.
Breezy conditions and some snow will continue on Wednesday. More of the area could see some accumulating snow by then. As of now, it looks like 1 to 4 inches could fall on Wednesday with highs around 30.
The snow should taper off early Thursday, then we should have cooler and quiet weather to round out the week. High temps will be in the low to mid 20s on Thursday and Friday and in the mid to upper 20s on Saturday and Sunday. The best news is that we should have a few more breaks of sunshine as we head into the weekend.
Be safe and have a great start to the year! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1994 - High winds buffeted the Northern Front Range of Colorado during the morning hours. Peak wind gusts included 105 mph atop Squaw Mountain near Idaho Springs and 89 mph at Fort Collins. A fast moving "Alberta Clipper" brought up to six inches of snow to Iowa. Up to a foot of snow blanketed the Snowy Range Mountains in southeastern Wyoming. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)