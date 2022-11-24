Mild Black Friday Weather

While it was on the dreary side, we had a mild Thanksgiving this year with temperatures hitting the 40s and it seems the mild weather will continue. Friday will continue with the nicer temperatures but with a lack of cloud cover and thick fog. Additionally, while Friday will be great, a much nicer day is shaping up on Saturday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 26 Wind: NW 5-15
Friday: Scattered clouds in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.
High: 41 Wind: West 10-15
Friday Night: Mainly clear.
Low: 27
Saturday: Mostly sunny, a bit breezy, and quite mild.
High: 50
Sunday: Increasing clouds and cooler with a 30% chance of rain possibly mixing with snow, especially south and east of Marathon county.
High: 38
Friday and Saturday are both looking dry. We might have a few clouds around Friday morning, then the sun should make an appearance in the afternoon and stay out on Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Friday and then climb into the upper 40s to around 50 on Saturday.
On Sunday, a low pressure system moving in from the southwest will track through Illinois and be close enough to our area to bring a 30 percent chance of rain to locations south and east of Marathon county. There might be a few snowflakes mixing in as well. With more clouds and a northeast wind, highs will be a bit cooler – in the 30s.
High temps will remain in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday, then drop a bit for Wednesday and Thursday. The next chance of rain, a wintry mix, and snow will be later Tuesday into Wednesday. At this point, it looks like there could be some accumulation, but it will probably not be a major storm.
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock