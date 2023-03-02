Mild next few days

Fairly mild weather will move into the area the next few days as winds will be light and temperatures will reside a few degrees above normal. The sunshine today led to a good deal of melting across the area, and it likely would have been 5-10 degrees warmer without the cooling effect from the snow loss. Less sunshine is expected Friday and Saturday, but the outdoor conditions look to be just as comfortable as today.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and quiet
Low: 18 Wind: SE around 5
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and seasonal
High: 36 Wind: East-Northeast 6-12
Friday Night: Scattered clouds.
Low: 21
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries or light flakes.
High: 38
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and mild with a good chance of snow toward evening. A few inches accumulation possible overnight.
High: 39
Tomorrow will be similar to today, though there will be more clouds than sun and highs in the mid 30s. This pattern continues on Saturday, however by the afternoon a few changes will move in.
The first chance of precipitation in the outlook period will be later Saturday afternoon into the evening hours when there is a small chance of light snow showers or flurries. The second chance of precipitation could be more impactful. It will develop later Sunday afternoon and persist into Sunday night and Monday. We will see some snow at times with the snow possibly mixing with sleet or rain south of Marathon county. As of now, we are tracking the potential for a few inches of accumulation. Otherwise, high temps will be mild on Sunday, topping out in the upper 30s to around 40, then we will see a cooling trend into next week. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s, then on Tuesday the mercury will only reach the mid 30s, and by Wednesday high might only be in the low 30s.
Have a great end of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Snow and high winds plagued the western U.S. Up to 16 inches of snow was reported south of Seattle WA, and more than two feet of snow blanketed the Sierra Nevada Range of California. Winds gusted to 89 mph at Hidden Peak UT, and reached 92 mph at Peavine CA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
The weather also looks dry for most of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week. The next storm system might not develop and move into Wisconsin until late next week.