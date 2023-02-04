Mild Stretch Of Weather Ahead

A warming trend has started across north central Wisconsin, and temperatures will continue to climb over the next few days. We will likely be above freezing fairly soon, and we could even see some spots reach 40 degrees during the upcoming week.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers, mainly in the morning.
High: 31 Wind: North 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 14 Wind: NW ~ 5
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with snow likely by evening, possibly mixed with rain at night.
High: 36
Temperatures will climb a bit more to end the weekend on Sunday - we'll see mostly cloudy skies, but we should push our highs back into the upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see a flurry or two, mainly in the morning. However, no accumulation is expected. We'll stay mostly cloudy into Monday, and our temperatures will climb even higher - topping out in the low to mid 30s. We'll also see a chance for precipitation, with snow moving into the area by Monday evening into Monday night - rain could also mix in with the snow, especially Monday night. Some minor accumulation is possible, mainly in the northwoods, where we could see up to an inch or two of wet, slushy snow.
We should clear out on Tuesday - we'll start with mostly cloudy skies, but we'll be mostly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average, topping out again in the low to mid 30s. We'll warm up even more on Wednesday, pushing our highs into the upper 30s and low 40s under mostly sunny skies. If we reach 40 degrees in Wausau, it would be our warmest day so far in 2023.
We'll cool back down again on Thursday, but we should remain above average with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, with a chance for snow at times - it's also possible that rain could mix with the snow, especially south and east of Wausau. We'll cool off even more on Friday, with highs falling back towards seasonal levels in the mid to upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. We should work a bit more sunshine back in to start next weekend, but it will remain cooler, with highs again topping out in the mid to upper 20s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Two dozen cities in the south central and northwestern U.S. reported new record low temperatures for the date. The low of 14 below zero at Boise ID was a February record. A winter storm continued in the southwestern U.S. Alta UT reported 49 inches of snow in four days, Wolf Creek CO reported 66 inches in six days, including 28 inches in 24 hours, and up to 84 inches buried the ski resorts of northern New Mexico in three days. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)