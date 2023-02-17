Mild Temperatures Return

After chilly end to the work week, a milder weather pattern will shape up yet again for the weekend. Breezy winds will also diminish. The weekend should be rather tame, though we could see a few flurries and light flakes. Much more significant winter weather is in store but will move in during the week ahead.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Not too cold, but breezy.
Low: 21 Wind: SSW 10-20
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and milder with a few flurries possible.
High: 38 Wind: West-Southwest 8-12
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and not too cold.
Low: 26
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of snow showers toward evening.
High: 39
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of light snow toward evening. Some light accumulation at night.
High: 32
Overnight conditions won't be too cold as our southwesterly wind should keep temperatures in the 20s early Saturday morning. By the afternoon both Saturday and Sunday, it will be a lot milder with more clouds than sun. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s on Saturday and in the upper 30s to around 40 on Sunday. There might be a few flurries in the air on Saturday and a few light snow showers are possible toward the evening hours on Sunday.
Next week will be cooler with highs in the low 30s on Monday, then in the 20s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs might only be in the teens by next Friday. In addition, it will be windy on Wednesday and Thursday, adding more chill to the air.
What about snow chances? It looks like a weather Alberta Clipper could move through the area late Monday into Monday night. This system could produce an inch or two of snow in the Northwoods and some light accumulation in central Wisconsin. A bigger low-pressure system could move in from the southwest on Wednesday and Thursday. If it tracks close enough or through our area, we could end up with some heavier snow.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Low pressure off the Washington coast produced more than a foot of snow in the Cascade Mountains, and more than three inches of rain along the Northern Pacific Coast. Spokane WA was blanketed with 13 inches of snow. Cold arctic air in the Upper Midwest produced all-time record high barometric pressure readings of 31.10 inches at Duluth MN, 31.09 inches at Minneapolis MN, and 31.21 inches at Bismarck ND. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)