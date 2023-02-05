Mild this week but some sloppy weather for Monday night

It will stay a few degrees warmer than normal for much of the upcoming week, which will give us a nice breather from the recent bitter cold. We will likely have to deal with a couple of precipitation episodes which could cause some travel issues.
First, for Sunday night you can expect partial clearing with lows from the 0s through the 10s. Patchy fog is possible. Light northwest winds will become southeast late. We could catch a bit of sunshine Monday morning, then the clouds will push back in as the next front approaches from the west. High temperatures could jump to the low to mid 30s. Southeast winds could increase to about 20 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night looks sloppy with a mix of light rain, freezing rain, and wet snow. The amounts looks small, but some untreated roads, sidewalks, and driveways could become ice or slush covered and hazardous as air temperatures hover in the upper 20s to low 30s. At this point ice accumulations up to 0.05” are expected in central Wisconsin and snow accumulations of 0.5 to 1.0” look possible over the northern half of the viewing area. Please stay alert if you will be out traveling Monday night and check into News 9 for updates.
There could be some leftover flurries early Tuesday. Otherwise, it will be breezy with partial clearing in the afternoon. Highs could reach the low to mid 30s. Wednesday looks rather pleasant with some sunshine and mild highs in the upper 30s.
We are carefully monitoring a storm system which is forecast to track south to southeast of Wisconsin Wednesday night into Thursday. It could spread wet snow or a wintry mix into our area. There is even a chance of significant accumulations, but it is very uncertain yet, as there is some potential that the worst could miss us to the south. Otherwise, it should be cloudy and breezy Thursday with highs in the mid 30s.
Cooler air will roll in for Friday with highs in the mid 20s. While light snow showers are possible in the morning, we could catch some sunshine later in the day. Next week is shaping up pretty nice for travel and outdoor activities. At this point it looks mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. High temperatures could reach the upper 20s Saturday and a touch warmer by next Sunday.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:10 p.m., 5-February 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1887 - San Francisco experienced its greatest snowstorm of record. Nearly four inches was reported in downtown San Francisco, and the western hills of the city received seven inches. Excited crowds went on a snowball throwing rampage. (David Ludlum)
1988 - Cold and snow invaded the southern U.S. Roswell NM was buried under 16.5 inches of snow in 24 hours, an all-time record for that location. Parts of the Central Gulf Coast Region reported their first significant snow in fifteen years. Strong winds in Minnesota and the Dakotas produced wind chill readings as cold as 75 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)