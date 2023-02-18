Mild Tomorrow, But Winter Storm Looming

It was a mild and quiet start to the weekend, and we'll likely see a similar day to end it on Sunday. However, we will turn much more active as we head into the work week, with a few chances for snow on the horizon, including the potential for a significant winter storm to move through the area.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance of snow showers toward evening, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 37 Wind: South 5-15, turning NW late
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries north of Wausau.
Low: 17 Wind: NW 5-10
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of light snow toward evening. An inch or two possible.
High: 34
We can expect a quiet and mild end to the weekend on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We could see a few flurries late in the day north of Wausau, but little to no accumulation is expected. We'll see mostly cloudy skies again on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. A round of snow showers is expected later in the afternoon and evening, with some light accumulation possible. The heaviest amounts would be north of Wausau, where 1-3" will be possible. To the south, we can expect less than an inch in most areas.
The snow should depart by Tuesday morning, and we can expect a quiet start to the day. However, it will not stay quiet for long as our next storm system ramps up to our west. This storm will have the potential to bring significant snow accumulation to the area, with the first round moving in late in the day on Tuesday into Tuesday night. It will also be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 20s. The snow will hang around into Wednesday as the main part of the storm approaches the area. Light to moderate snow will be possible Wednesday morning. It will then pick up in intensity later in the day into Wednesday night. Significant accumulation is likely, especially Wednesday night - travel will likely be very difficult at that time, if not impossible in some areas. If you have travel plans next week, Wednesday and Thursday will be the times to avoid it if possible. While it is too early to talk about specific accumulation amounts, it does appear that this storm will have a bigger impact than most - and of course all of us on the StormTrack 9 team will continue to track it and give you the very latest as it approaches.
The snow will continue into Thursday morning, with significant accumulation still likely at this time. In addition to the heavy snow, it will also be quite windy both on Wednesday and Thursday, so blowing and drifting snow will also be a concern, adding to potential travel problems. The snow will gradually wind down during the day on Thursday, tapering to flurries by Thursday evening. It will also be a bit colder, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills will possibly drop below zero at times, especially by Thursday night, when even our actual temperatures could drop below zero.
Friday will likely be a quieter day overall, but it will be a bit cooler, with highs in the mid to upper teens. We could also see some snow showers move into the area Friday night into Saturday morning. We should rebound a bit in the temperature department, with highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1899 - While much of the central and eastern U.S. was recovering from the most severe cold wave of modern history, the temperature at San Francisco soared to 80 degrees to establish a record for month of February. (David Ludlum)