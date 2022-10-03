Mild Weather Continues

We finally had a wonderful and dry weekend across the area and the mild weather looks like it will stick around for a few more days. While highs today didn't quite hit the 70s, there is a good chance they will Tuesday and Wednesday. After that, an approaching cold front will bring rain to the area as well as much cooler fall air.
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 49 Wind: South 3-5
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and rather mild for October.
High: 73 Wind: SSW 5-10
Tuesday Night: Cloudier and mild.
Low: 51
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few showers. A 50% chance for showers overnight.
High: 70
Thursday: A 30% chance of additional rain showers especially in the morning. Blustery and much colder in the afternoon
High: 53
Tuesday will be another very nice day outside with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 5-10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. The day may begin and end with quite a few clouds, but sunshine will work its way in during the daytime hours. Cloudier skies overnight will help with keeping temperatures mild overnight with lows near or in the 50s. This will be as cool as our high temperatures later this week.
The cold front will move in late Wednesday but likely have little impact on the daytime temperatures. Highs will remain near 70 degrees but there will be a wind shift in the evening/overnight as well as a chance for spotty rain showers. As of right now activity looks light and scattered, however there is a chance of rain not only late Wednesday but Thursday as well.
Thursday will be blustery and far cooler. Morning temperatures will not be too much cooler than the daily highs with temperatures only reaching the low 50s. The cooler weather will continue into Friday as well. Friday will be chilly in the 30s before a cool day in the 40s. Friday night into Saturday will likely drop to the 20s or even teens in the northwoods. Thankfully, near seasonal weather is set to return over the weekend and next week.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - Twenty-five cities in the Upper Midwest, including ten in Iowa, reported record low temperatures for the date. Duluth MN, Eau Claire, WI, and Spencer, IA, dipped to 24 degrees. Temperatures warmed into the 80s in the Northern and Central High Plains Region. At Chadron, NE, the mercury soared from a morning low of 29 degrees to an afternoon high of 88 degrees. Temperatures soared above 100 degrees in southern California. The high of 108 degrees at Downtown Los Angeles was a record for October. (The National Weather Summary)