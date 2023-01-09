Mild week with small snow chances

The comfortable weather pattern will continue for a while as temperatures remain above average and no major systems are expected. Cloudy skies are expected to return as we track a small chance of snow Wednesday. Other than a minor dusting of snow, little precipitation is in store until next week.
Tonight: Clouding up and not too cold.
Low: 23 Wind: East 5-10
Tuesday: Overcast with a few flurries possible.
High: 33 Wind: East 5-10
Tuesday Night: Cloudy and mild.
Low: 27
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a chance of light snow mainly in the northwoods. Small accumulation possible.
High: 35
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few light snow showers possible.
High: 31
For snow-lovers, there is not too much good news in the forecast. No major snowfalls are likely for the next week or so. There are some small chances of some small accumulation, but not enough to get snowmobile trails open across central Wisconsin. For this week, there could be a few flurries in the air on Tuesday. On Wednesday a weak warm front moving through could produce a dusting up to an inch of snow. There is a slight chance of a few light snow showers on Thursday, then it looks dry from Friday through Sunday. A more significant storm could move into the Midwest on Monday of next week, but right now it looks like a higher chance of rain than snow for most of the area.
As far as temperatures and other conditions go, it will be fairly quiet for the rest of today and tomorrow. Winds will slowly shift to the southeast this evening and continue east through tomorrow. More clouds will be around on Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Other than the small chance of snow on Wednesday and Thursday, it will be mild with highs in the mid 30s on Wednesday and in the low 30s on Thursday. Thursday will feel much cooler though because the wind will increase out of the northwest.
On Friday and Saturday, highs will be in the upper 20s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will be breezy and milder again with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Our next chance of significant rain or snow will fall on Monday or Tuesday of next week. Temperatures will remain mild so there will likely be a wet mix.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1990 - A third storm in four days hit the Pacific Northwest. Winds in Oregon gusted above 100 mph at Netarts and at Oceanside. Up to 8.16 inches of rain was reported around Seaside OR, and the total of 4.53 inches of rain at Astoria OR was a record for the date. Twelve cities in the western U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. The high of 70 degrees at Cedar City UT was a record for January. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
