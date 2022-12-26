Milder Temps On The Way

We're starting to emerge from the deep freeze over Christmas weekend, and that will continue to be the trend over the next few days as temperatures continue to climb. In fact, many of us will see temperatures push back above freezing in the next couple of days.
Tonight: Partly cloudy skies and chilly.
Low: -2 Wind: Light and variable
Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow in the northwoods.
High: 22 (in the evening) Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and not as cold.
Low: 20 Wind: SW 10-20
The cold will not leave immediately, as temperatures will still drop down below zero overnight tonight for many of us, but we should start to rebound a bit more during the day tomorrow as winds turn out of the southwest. While the wind chill will still be a factor with the breezes, the wind will also be pulling in milder air from the south. Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper teens and low 20s, with the warmest temperatures coming during the evening after the sun goes down. We could see a few light snow showers in the northwoods during the day, but most of us will not see any snow.
We'll warm up even more on Wednesday, as we climb into the low to mid 30s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. We'll climb even higher on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s - a few spots could even reach 40 degrees. We'll be mostly cloudy, and we could see a few rain and snow showers at times. Areas of fog will also be likely, as the warmer temperatures melt some of the snow on the ground and put more moisture into the air. We'll see more of the same on Friday, with areas of fog likely, and a chance for a mix of rain and snow showers - more likely rain than snow for most areas. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 30s.
The weekend will bring more cloud cover, and temperatures will remain a bit above average. We'll cool off just a hair, but highs will still top out in the low to mid 30s on Saturday. A sprinkle or flurry is possible at times, but New Years Eve will likely remain fairly quiet. New Years Day on Sunday will also be fairly quiet, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs again in the low to mid 30s. We'll see another chance for rain and snow on Monday - especially late in the day - with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1776 - George Washington crossed the ice clogged Delaware River. He marched on Trenton in the midst of snow and sleet thus surprising and capturing many of the British garrison. (David Ludlum)
1988 - Low pressure produced heavy snow from North Dakota to western sections of the Great Lakes Region, with up to fourteen inches reported in the Chicago area. Cold arctic air hovered over the Plateau Region. Temperatures in the Big Smokey Valley of Nevada plunged to 31 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)