Milder tomorrow then cold again

There will be some slight relief from the cold weather over the next day or so, but another cold blast is expected again later this week. Thankfully, the second round of cold air will be as short lived as the first with a mild weekend on the way. High temperatures over the next week will range from 20 degrees below normal to 10 degrees above normal so keep your eye on the forecast.
Tonight: A few scattered clouds. Still fairly chilly.
Low: 0 Wind: SW 10-15
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a bit milder.
High: 18 Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of flurries late.
Low: 10
Thursday: A small chance of flurries or light snow showers in the Northwoods, then decreasing clouds and blustery.
High: 17
Friday: Abundant sunshine with a few scattered clouds and rather cold again.
High: 4
While this afternoon will be warmer than yesterday, it will not feel that way as a breeze will continue out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, adding to the wind chill. Temperatures overnight will be about 15 degrees warmer though the wind chill will remain will below zero.
The wind will be a little less tomorrow and the temperature will warm up a bit more, reaching the teens to around 20. There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the sky as a cold front approaches from the north. This cold front will sweep through our area Thursday morning and bring a slight chance of a few snow showers or flurries to the Northwoods. It will also bring back some arctic cold. Highs will be in the teens on Thursday and then drop in the single digits for Friday. Low temps on Friday morning could be near -10.
The weather will quickly warm up over the weekend. High temps on Saturday should top out in the 20s and then range around 30 on Sunday. There is also a small chance of some light snow showers later Saturday afternoon and evening. Next week looks even milder with high temperatures in the mid 30s. During the start of the week we are tracking the potential for a rain/snow mix.
Enjoy the changing winter weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock.
On this day in weather history:
1982 - A snowstorm struck Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. Twenty-five inches of snow at Greenville IL, located east of Saint Louis, paralyzed the community. The storm left 4000 motorists stranded for two days. (David Ludlum)