Milder Weather Ahead

We had a nice day with plenty of sunshine and it seems the nicer weather will stick around for quite a while. Clouds will move in tonight, but sunshine will quickly re appear tomorrow. Warming weather continues tomorrow as we raise into the upper 50s and approach an even warmer weekend.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 37 Wind: South-Southeast around 5
Friday: Some clouds during the morning, then sunny and nice for the afternoon.
High: 58 Wind: Southwest 6-12
Friday Night: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 35
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild.
High: 61
Sunday: Quiet with more clouds than sun.
High: 59
Friday morning will not be quite as frosty with scattered clouds and temperatures in the upper 30s. The morning clouds will quickly dissipate leaving plentiful sunshine in the afternoon. While the rest of the weekend hasn't been too bad, it will be nice to return to warmer weather. Friday is expected to hit the upper 50s, about 5-10 degrees above normal.
This weekend will be perfect for those wanting to get outside for the Halloween festivities. Highs all weekend will be near 60 degrees, though for the sunnier weather it will be much nicer on Saturday. Overnight lows will with in the upper 30s so while cool will be nicer than many years past. Any trick or treating this weekend should be comfortable.
Next week the mild weather pattern continues. Monday will likely reach just under 60 degrees with overnight temperatures above 40 degrees. However, the warmest air will be midweek. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will turn breezy but remain mild with highs in the low 60s. Our next chance of rain looks to be next Thursday night but is subject to change.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Low pressure brought snow and gale force winds to the Great Lakes Region, and snow and high winds to the north central U.S. Winds gusted to 47 mph at Lansing MI, and reached 55 mph at Pierre SD. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)