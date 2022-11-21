Milder Weather Pattern

Milder weather is headed to Wisconsin this week which will bring out cold temperatures back to seasonal or even above average for most of this week. We aren't tracking any major weather system this week, however there is a small chance of precipitation towards the holiday. With the expected clear skies, overnight temperatures will remain chilly, dropping to the teens overnight until later this week.
Tonight: Partly or mostly cloudy.
Low: 15 Wind: Light and Variable
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 35 Wind: SW 10-15
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 18
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and nice.
High: 40
Thanksgiving: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some light rain and snow showers.
High: 39
Today will be a little warmer than yesterday with a good amount of sunshine developing. Highs should reach the low to mid 30s with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph. Not much will be changing for Tuesday and Wednesday, except for a few more clouds passing through from time-to-time. Highs on Tuesday should be in the mid 30s. On Wednesday, the mercury should climb up to around 40.
On Thanksgiving Day we will have more clouds and a slight chance of a few light rain showers, possibly mixing with a couple of flakes of snow. The roads should be in decent shape for traveling as highs will reach the upper 30s. The only minor trouble could be in the morning if there are a few sprinkles or patches of drizzle when the temperatures are below freezing.
A bit more sun will be breaking our Friday afternoon and Saturday and the temperatures will remain above normal. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s on Friday and the low to mid 40s on Saturday. Temps will cool off again into the 30s on Sunday and Monday and there is a slight chance of a few light rain or snow showers on Sunday.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - High winds accompanied rain and snow in the northeastern U.S. Caribou ME received eight inches of snow in six hours, and Fort Kent ME was blanketed with a total of fourteen inches of snow. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)