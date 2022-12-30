Milder Weekend Weather Expected

Cooler weather worked into the state but won't hang around too long this weekend. While we will start Saturday in the teens, we should once again sit above average for temperatures both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. This should make for a comfortable Wisconsin New Year's Eve.
Overnight: Partly cloudy and chilly.
Low: 12 Wind: Light and Variable
Saturday: Some sun during the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon.
High: 33 Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday Night (New Year's Eve): Cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of light snow or flakes.
Low: 27
Sunday (New Year's Day): A slight chance of light snow early, otherwise mostly cloudy.
High: 35
New Year's Eve will begin chilly with temperatures in the teens but turn quite mild with temps in the low to mid 30s. The only concern is a weak trough of low pressure moving through that could spark a few light snow showers or a light wintry mix of precipitation. At the most, there might be a half inch of snow around or shortly after midnight, but most of the area should be dry. Additionally, due to cloud cover and other atmospheric conditions, Saturday night should only drop to around the upper 20s or low 30s, making for a comfortable winter night to celebrate the new year.
The weather should dry up again on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s. Highs will remain in the 30s for Monday and Tuesday as a stronger storm system moves into the Midwest. This next storm could bring some heavier rain or a wintry mix of sleet and snow to the area Monday night into Tuesday. A bit of scattered snow could linger into Wednesday as well. Temps will cool off into the 20s once again for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday looks to also be quite seasonal but should be a great day with abundant sunshine.
Have a wonderful New Year's Weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On December 30th in weather history:
1987 - A storm in the western U.S. produced heavy snow in Utah, with 28 inches reported in the Mount Holly and Elk Meadows area. Strong winds prevailed ahead of a cold front in the central U.S. Winds gusted to 46 mph at Dodge City KS, and reached 80 mph at Ruidoso NM. Strong northerly winds, ushering arctic cold into the north central U.S., created blizzard conditions in western Minnesota and central and eastern South Dakota. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)
