Mixed Bag of Weather This Week

Now that the accumulating winter weather has ended, we are tracking some big changed this week. Temperatures over the next 48 hours will dip as low as the single digits and raise to greater than 40 degrees. Thankfully for those wanting a change of pace from the cloudy and gloomy weather, a decent bit of sunshine is also headed our way.
Tonight: A few scattered clouds and frigid.
Low: 3 Wind: North-Northwest 5-10, Becoming light AM
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and a bit milder.
High: 33 Wind: Calm to South ~ 5
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 20
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild. (Slight chance of light rain at night.)
High: 43
Thursday: Overcast and breezy with rain becoming widespread, especially later. (Rain could mix with or change to snow late Thursday night.)
High: 42
With a bit more clearing tonight, low temps will likely drop into the single digits. Otherwise, Tuesday will be a little brighter and a little milder with highs in the low to mid 30s. The warm-up will continue on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 40s. The clouds will start to increase as well with an approaching storm.
The next large low pressure system to develop in the Midwest will occur on Thursday. At this point, temperatures look warm enough for mainly rain on Thursday. With a half inch or more of rain, there will likely be some minor flooding, especially on city streets. The rain will mix with and change over to snow Thursday night into Friday. There might be a few inches of accumulation in the Northwoods on Friday into Saturday as it turns windy and colder as well. Lighter snow amounts will be found in central Wisconsin. After highs in the low 40s on Thursday, the mercury will only reach the low 30s on Friday, and remain in the 20s on Saturday.
More sun should break out once again on Sunday as the temperatures begin to warm up. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s to round out the weekend.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Residents of the southern U.S. viewed a once in a life-time display of the Northern Lights. Unseasonably warm weather continued in the southwestern U.S. The record high of 88 degrees at Tucson AZ was their seventh in a row. In southwest Texas, the temperature at Sanderson soared from 46 degrees at 8 AM to 90 degrees at 11 AM. (The National Weather Summary)