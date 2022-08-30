More bright skies ahead

Today was another bright and breezy day in Wisconsin and the trend is set to continue yet again for most of our forecast. While the breeze will slowly die down this week, Wednesday will yet again have a few gusts from the northwest. Our next chance of rainfall continues to look to be later this week but will quickly clear yet again to more sunshine.
Tonight: Clear skies
Low: 57 Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy again.
High: 81 Wind: NW 10-18
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear.
Low: 56
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer.
High: 83
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, and warm with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms toward evening and overnight hours.
High: 85
Sunshine will continue for the next few days under a large high pressure moving through the Midwest. To no surprise, recent forecasts are trending towards warmer weather with the bright skies leading to highs in the low to mid 80s for the rest of the work week. Clear skies overnight will also lead to come cooler low temperatures, but the coolest weather will not move in until the weekend.
Friday evening will be the next possibility of rainfall with a good chance of scattered rain and storms. This will also be the warmest day with highs expected to sit in the mid 80s. With dew points in the 60s it may feel a bit muggy as well. Overall, the daytime hours should be nice but showers look to move in after 5 PM and could continue overnight as well. Rainfall amounts and storm strength is still unsettled so stick with news 9 for further updates.
This weekend should be very nice to get outside if you don't want to break a sweat. Highs will be much cooler in the low to mid 70s with the same sunshine from earlier this week. With the cooler air and clear skies, you may want to grab a jacket in the morning as early AM temperatures will likely dip to the 40s - especially in the Northwoods. This weekend looks dry both Saturday and Sunday, a welcome change from the past few weekends. Monday and Tuesday of next week also look very nice.
Enjoy the sunshine! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced large hail in Montana and North Dakota during the evening and early nighttime hours. Hail three inches in diameter was reported 20 miles south of Medora ND, and thunderstorms over Dawson County MT produced up to three inches of rain. Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail at Roundup MT, Dazey ND and Protection KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)