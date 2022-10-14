More Cold And Snow Ahead

Many of us in north central Wisconsin saw our first snow showers of the season today, and more will be possible for some of us this weekend. As you would expect with snow, it will also remain cold through the weekend and likely into the start of next week.
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 29 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and a touch warmer. Spotty rain and snow showers possible in the far north (well north of Marathon county).
High: 48 Wind: West-Southwest 10-15
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy.
Low: 35 Wind: WNW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain and snow showers in the afternoon, especially in the Northwoods.
High: 44
We'll see mostly cloudy skies for most of the day on Saturday, and a few flurries and sprinkles will be possible as well. The best chance for these will be in the northwoods, mainly north of Highway 8. Highs will be slightly warmer, but still cool for this time of year, topping out in the mid to upper 40s. We'll see mainly cloudy skies again on Sunday, and once again we could see a few sprinkles or flurries develop during the day - the best chances will remain in the northwoods again. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, only climbing into the low to mid 40s.
We'll cool off even more on Monday, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 30s. We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a few flurries will be possible, with lake effect snow possible north of Highway 8 during the day. We should finally start to clear out on Tuesday, but we'll remain cool with highs in the low to mid 40s.
We'll see more sunshine on Wednesday, with highs a few degrees warmer, pushing back into the mid to upper 40s. By Thursday, we should finally get back close to 50 degrees, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll see more of the same on Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1981 - Four days of heavy rain across northern Texas and southern Oklahoma came to an end. The heaviest rains fell in a band from southwest of Abilene TX to McAlester OK, with up to 26 inches reported north of Gainesville, in north central Texas. The heavy rains were the result of decaying Hurricane Norma, which also spawned thirteen tornadoes across the region. Seven deaths were attributed to the flooding. (Storm Data)
1984 - Dense fog contributed to a 118 vehicle accident on I-94, just south of Milwaukee WI. It was the seventh day of an eight day stretch of dense fog. At the time of the accident the visibility was reportedly close to zero. (Storm Data)