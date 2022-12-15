More flakes before the weeekend

While the heaviest snow has passed through the area, we are still expecting another light accumulation by the end of the week. The snow headed our way will be much lighter and fluffier as temperatures begin to drop heading into the weekend. Overall, we are looking at another inch or two and it doesn't seem like the snow will melt anytime soon.
Tonight: Cloudy with periods of light snow. An inch or so possible.
Low: 27 Wind: East-Southeast 5-15
Friday: Cloudy with periodic snow showers. New Snow Tr -1 inch.
High: 30 Wind: SE 5-10 becoming West
Friday Night: Cloudy with scattered snowflakes.
Low: 21
Saturday: Cloudy again with a few scattered flakes. Maybe a dusting.
High: 28
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy, chilly, and dry.
High: 20
A couple batches of light snow will move across the area tonight and Friday and these could produce an inch or two in spots. Even on Saturday, there could be enough light snow to coat the ground just a bit. It will be cooler tomorrow with highs around 30 and on Saturday the mercury will again top out in the upper 20s to around 30.
You will notice some colder weather developing on Sunday and finally it will be dry with perhaps a few peeks of sun. After Sunday, we will have some of the coldest weather of the season so far. Highs will be near 20 on Sunday then linger in the teens for most of next week. Low temps might dip below zero on a couple of days, especially Monday and Tuesday night.
As far as additional snow goes, there is a slight chance of light snow late Monday and then another small chance of snow later Wednesday into Thursday. There is almost complete certainty of a White Christmas, though it may be a cold one.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - A couple of low pressure systems spread heavy snow across the northeastern U.S. Up to two feet of snow was reported along Lake Erie in northeastern Ohio, and up to ten inches was reported in Connecticut. Heavy snow squalls developed over Michigan for the third day in a row. Three Oaks MI reported 25 inches of snow in two days. Twenty-six cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. The low of 10 degrees below zero at Wichita KS was a December record for that location. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)