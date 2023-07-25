More humidity and rain chances

Heat and humidity will continue to climb as we head into the middle of the week. Highs are expected to hit the 90s both Wednesday and Thursday, so make sure you are drinking plenty of fluids. Additionally, the increased humidity will likely cause the formation of shower and storms in Wisconsin. The highest chance being Wednesday morning, but more rain is possible Thursday and Friday.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and a bit muggy.
Low: 67 Wind: SE around 5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and storms through midday, especially south of Wausau. Breaks of sun in the afternoon and more humid.
High: 90 Wind: Variable around 10
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and muggy with patchy fog.
Low: 67
Thursday: Partly or mostly sunny. Hot and humid. (40% chance of scattered t-storms at night)
High: 94
Friday: Partly cloudy skies and still humid but not as hot. A good chance of showers and storms.
High: 87
In addition to warmer weather for today, there is still a slight chance of spotty showers or storms. Like yesterday, most areas will miss out but there could be a couple of brief downpours in spots. Otherwise, we will have scattered clouds and highs in the upper 80s. Winds will turn to the southwest this afternoon at around 10 mph.
A weak weather disturbance will be moving through the southern half of Wisconsin on Wednesday and this will bring a little higher chance of rain and a few storms to areas around Wausau and farther south. There is still no guarantee of beneficial rainfall, but at least the odds are a little higher. After the chance of rain through about midday, there will be more breaks of sun during the afternoon, it will be more humid, and highs will reach the upper 8s to around 90.
The hottest day of the week will be Thursday with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 90s. We will have a good amount of sunshine for most of the day and it will be humid. A cold front moving in from the north will generate a chance of thunderstorms Thursday night and some of that activity could linger into Friday. Conditions will still be a bit humid on Friday but the temperatures will not rise as high. Expect readings in the mid to upper 80s.
Cooler and less humid weather will arrive for the weekend. As of now, it looks like great Summer weather with a good amount of sunshine and highs in the low 80s.
Stay safe and stay cool! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from central Kansas to western Kentucky and southern Illinois during the day. Thunderstorms produced tennis ball size hail at Union, MO, and winds gusts to 65 mph at Sedalia, MO. Five cities in Washington and Oregon reported record high temperatures for the date. Medford, OR, hit 107 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)