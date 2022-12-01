More Light Snow Ahead

After a break in the snow today, we could see more snow as we head towards the weekend, and some of us may see some accumulation as well. It will also turn colder again, with temperatures dropping as we head into the start of the weekend.
Friday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and mild
High: 43 Wind: SSW 10-20
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and windy with light snow showers likely, mainly north of Marathon county. Up to an inch of accumulation possible.
Low: 12 Wind: Becoming NW 15-25
Saturday: A chance of light snow early, especially in the Northwoods, otherwise, becoming mostly sunny, windy, and cold.
High: 20
Before the snow and cold arrives, we'll see temperatures climb out ahead of our next storm system. Highs on Friday will reach the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. We should see partly cloudy skies to start, but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop quickly Friday night as a cold front moves through the area. This will also bring some light snow, mainly north of Highway 29 - up to an inch of accumulation will be possible, with slightly higher amounts possible closer to Lake Superior. Winds will also pick up, which will lead to temperatures dropping into the teens by Saturday morning, with wind chills near zero. We should clear out on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. However, it will be cold and windy, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s, and wind chills hovering near zero for most of the day.
We should see mostly sunny skies again on Sunday, and our temperatures should rebound a bit, with highs climbing back into the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll see similar highs on Monday, topping out once again in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, we'll see mostly cloudy skies, and some snow showers will be possible once again.
We should see the snow move out on Tuesday, but it will turn colder once again, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s. We'll see more of the same on Wednesday, with a snow shower or two also possible during the day - highs will once again be in the upper teens and low 20s. We should see partly cloudy skies on Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 20s.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1896 - The temperature at Kipp, MT, rose 30 degrees in just seven minutes, and 80 degrees in a matter of a few hours. A thirty-inch snow cover was melted in half a day. (The Weather Channel)
1985 - A storm produced more than six inches of snow from the Northern and Central Plains to parts of Michigan, with 36.4 inches reported at Marquette MI. Many roads were blocked by snow. A family was stranded for 25 hours south of Colome SD. Drifts twelve feet high were reported in north central Nebraska. (The Weather Channel)