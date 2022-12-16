More Light Snow Today

While the heavy snow from earlier this week has moved out, snow showers are still hanging around the Badger state to wrap up the week, and some light accumulation is still possible. However, eventually the snow will move out, at least for a little bit.
Today: Cloudy with periodic snow showers, with around an inch of accumulation for most areas.
High: 29 Wind: South 5-10
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered snowflakes.
Low: 21 Wind: Light and variable
Saturday: Cloudy again with a few periodic scattered flurries.
High: 28 Wind: WNW 5-15
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chilly, and dry.
High: 20
Snow showers will continue periodically throughout the day today, and light accumulation will be possible - for most of us, expect around an inch or so of additional accumulation. We'll also be a little bit cooler today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 20s for most of us. A few flurries could hang around tonight as well, although accumulating snow will be less likely. Lows will fall into the teens tonight, then climb back into the mid to upper 20s for highs on Saturday. We could still see a few snow showers on Saturday, but they will be much more scattered, and accumulation is much less likely. Sunday should finally bring some quieter weather, at least for a day - we could even see a little bit of sunshine, especially later in the day. However, it will be cooler, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.
Next week is looking quite wintry, especially when it comes to our temperatures. Highs on Monday will top out in the mid to upper teens, and while we should see partly cloudy skies during the day, some light snow will be possible at night. Monday night also starts a stretch of several nights where our temperatures will likely drop below zero in many areas. A few flurries could linger into Tuesday morning as well, with partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. However, it will be even colder, with highs in the upper single digits and low teens.
We turn even colder on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper single digits under mostly cloudy skies. We could see more snow showers as well, especially later in the day into Wednesday night. More snow showers will be possible on Thursday, with highs again in the upper single digits and low teens.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2000 - An F4 tornado hits communities near Tuscaloosa, AL, killing 11 people and injuring 125 others. It was the strongest December tornado in Alabama since 1950.