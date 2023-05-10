More nice weather in store

We have settled into a wonderful summerlike pattern the past few days and it looks like it will continue. More sunshine is headed our way tomorrow and temperatures look to be even warmer. If outside for extended periods of time, make sure to apply sunscreen and keep yourself cool.
Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 54 Wind: South around 5
Thursday: Sunny to partly cloudy and warm.
High: 78 Wind: South around 10
Thursday Night: Scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 56
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance of showers or storms toward evening.
High: 75
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of scattered showers and t-storms.
High: 68
Tomorrow will be a great Spring day with sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. A lot of flowers will start to bloom over the next couple of days.
On Friday, a low pressure system moving in from the west will bring more clouds and a small chance of showers or storms later in the day. Even with more clouds, it will be a warm day with highs in the 70s. Saturday will be similar with a small chance of showers or storms but it will be cooler. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to around 70.
The low pressure system will be over our area Sunday morning and that is when we will have the highest chance of rain. It will be cooler yet with mostly cloudy skies most of the day. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.
Nice weather will return on Monday before a cold front moves in from the north on Tuesday. The cold front could bring a few showers or a storm Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and then drop into the upper 60s on Tuesday. Wednesday is looking sunny and comfortable in the 60s.
Have a great rest of your day! Meteorologist Jackosn Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1990 - A spring storm produced heavy snow in Upper Michigan and eastern Wiscosin. Totals ranged up to 12 inches at Marquette MI, with eight inches reported at Muskego WI and Hartford WI. The heavy wet snow, and winds gusting to 35 mph, damaged or destroyed thousands of trees, and downed numerous power lines. Total damage from the storm was more than four million dollars. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)