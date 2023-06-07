More pleasant weather

We were greeted with wonderful weather today as sunshine was out in full force and temperatures remained springlike. While it was nice, still be cautious of sun exposure and be sure to apply sunscreen if outdoors for a significant period of time. Thankfully, the pleasant weather continues tomorrow. Down the line, warm weather may return, and rain and storms could have an impact on our weekend.
Tonight: Clear and a bit chilly.
Low: 44 Wind: Light
Thursday: Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 78 Wind: North 5-10
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and cool.
Low: 47
Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer. A slight chance of showers or t-storms during the evening and at night.
High: 81
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms, mainly in central and southern parts of the area.
High: 79
Clear skies tonight will lead to a slightly chilly morning early Thursday with temperatures in the 40s (30s far north). Other than that, tomorrow will be similar with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s. The wind will shift more to the north tomorrow at 5 to 10 mph.
Friday will be a little warmer with a few clouds drifting through at times. Highs should reach the low 80s. Most of Friday will be dry, but a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring at least a slight chance of showers or thunderstorms toward evening. This slight chance of showers will continue Friday night.
The cold front will cross our area on Saturday and this means a continued chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly for central and southern parts of the area. Even with more clouds and a chance of rain, highs should be in the upper 70s. The rain might not be widespread but a few spots could get a heavy downpour of a half inch or so.
The cold front will likely stall in southern Wisconsin on Sunday and combine with a developing low pressure system moving in from the southwest. This means there is still a small chance of rain for locations south and east of Marathon County on Sunday into Monday. It will be cooler as well with highs in the low 70s on Sunday and in the mid 70s on Monday.
More sun should return for the middle of next week with highs once again in the 80s.
Have a great rest of your week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from southern Oklahoma and eastern Texas to northwestern Florida through the day and night. Thunderstorms spawned 22 tornadoes, including a dozen in Louisiana, and there were 119 reports of large hail and damaging winds. A strong (F-2) tornado at Gross Tete LA killed two persons, injured thirty others, and another strong (F-2) tornado injured 60 persons at Lobdell LA. Softball size hail was reported at Hillsboro TX. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)