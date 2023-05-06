More Rain Ahead

It's been a gloomy and at times rainy start to the weekend, and we will see more rain at times through the rest of the weekend. However, it will not be a washout, and it will also be much warmer to end the weekend - and that warmer air will be with us more often than not.
Sunday: Variable clouds and warmer. A chance of showers or storms toward evening.
High: 74 Wind: Variable 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible.
Low: 51 Wind: East 10-15
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms.
High: 62
After a bit of patchy fog early, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend on Sunday - we likely won't see bright blue skies, but we should also see more sunshine than we saw on Saturday. That being said, we'll also have a chance to see a few scattered showers and thunderstorms - mainly towards late afternoon and evening. The sunshine should help us to warm up more, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s. But what goes up must come down, and we'll see highs return to the upper 50s and low 60s on Monday as more cloud cover returns. We'll also see a good chance for some showers and a few thunderstorms throughout the day.
A few showers could linger into Tuesday as well, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. We should continue to climb on Wednesday, with highs back into the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies. We'll see more of the same on Thursday, with highs climbing into the low to mid 70s.
We should stay mild into the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 70s again on Friday under partly cloudy skies. We'll be partly cloudy again on Saturday, with a chance of a spotty shower or two to start off the weekend. It will remain mild though, with highs again in the low to mid 70s on Saturday.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Sixteen cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date. Morning lows of 17 at Bismarck ND and 26 at Minneapolis MN were the coldest of record for so late in the season. A reading of 43 degrees at the start of the Kentucky Derby was the coldest in 115 years of records. Light snow was reported in the Upper Midwest, with an inch reported at Chicago IL. (The National Weather Summary)