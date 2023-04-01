More Rain And Snow

After a wintry start to the weekend, we could see another round of light snow to wrap up the weekend on Sunday. Then as we head into next week, another storm system will move in, bringing another chance for rain and snow, with thunderstorms also possible.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible in the northern half of the area through midday. Breezy with patches of sun later.
High: 45 Wind: SSE 10-20
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 31 Wind: West 10-20
Monday: Partly cloudy and seasonal temperatures.
High: 47
We'll see clouds return tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. We could also see a quick area of precipitation move through - it would likely be mainly snow, and most of it would likely fall in the morning and early afternoon north of Wausau. However, little to no accumulation is expected - some areas in the northwoods could see up to an inch, but that's about it. We'll then warm up in the afternoon into the low to mid 40s. We should see quieter conditions on Monday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Our next storm system will approach on Tuesday, bringing a chance for rain and snow later in the day. For many of us, it may start out as a little bit of snow, then change over to rain by Tuesday evening and continue into Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and low 40s. The rain will continue into Wednesday morning, then could change over to snow later in the day as cooler air works into the area. Highs Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 40s, but the temperatures will also be falling during the afternoon as the snow moves in.
We should settle down a bit on Thursday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll rebound a bit with our temperatures on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly sunny skies. We'll push towards the upper 40s and low 50s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies, although a shower or flurry can't be ruled out.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - A tornado touched down briefly during a snow squall on the south shore of White Fish Bay (six miles northwest of Bay Mills WI). A mobile home was unroofed and insulation was sucked from its walls. (The Weather Channel)