More rain chances this week

After a dry start to the month, we received a fairly significant rainfall yesterday, and more is on the horizon. Each day ahead, into the start of next week, has at least a small chance of rain but otherwise comfortable weather. While most of the daytime hours will be nice, make sure to keep up to date on what is headed our way.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of light showers well south of Wausau
Low: 57 Wind: Variable around 5
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a chance of patchy light rain or an isolated thunderstorm. Especially in the evening.
High: 75 Wind: SE 10-15
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible.
Low: 56
Thursday: Variable clouds with a 30% chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms.
High: 80
Friday: Mixed skies and a bit warmer with showers or scattered storms possible.
High: 82
Later tonight a weak trough of low pressure will move through and bring a chance of patchy light rain. Several other weak weather systems will move through the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region of the country from Wednesday through Monday and this means there is a small chance of hit-or-miss showers and thunderstorms each day. Due to the weak and transient nature of the weather systems moving through, it is hard to pinpoint what parts of the area will get rain on any particular day – just let it be known that we will have a mix of sun and clouds with the small rain chances for the rest of the week. There will be chances of thunderstorms but the odds of severe weather are low.
Temperatures will be seasonal with a couple of days a few degrees below normal and a couple of days a little above normal. One of the cooler days will be tomorrow with more clouds and highs in the mid 70s. On Thursday highs will be back up to around 80. Friday and Saturday will be a couple of the warmer days with highs in the low to mid 80s. The temperature will climb up to around 80 on Sunday and then stay in the 70s for Monday. Tuesday is looking dry and nice.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from North Dakota to Indiana. Thunderstorms in North Dakota produced tennis ball size hail at Carson. Thunderstorms in Indiana produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Fort Wayne. Five cities in the Southern Atlantic Coast Region reported record high temperatures for the date, including Lakeland, FL, with a reading of 100 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)