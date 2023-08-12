More Rain On The Way

After the storms that moved through Friday night, most of us have seen a quiet start to the weekend. However, more rain will be on the way, but most of it will wait until after the weekend is over. We're also about to hop on the temperature roller coaster, with a little bit of everything on the way over the next seven days.
Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a few showers and storms possible late.
High: 75 Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday Night: Rain likely, possibly heavy at times.
Low: 56 Wind: East 5-10
Monday: Rain likely in the morning, with scattered showers possible in the afternoon. Breezy.
High: 66
We'll see some sunshine to start the day on Sunday, but clouds will be increasing as we head into the afternoon. A shower or two could pop up later in the day as well. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s, a bit cooler than where we were on Saturday. Rain will become much more likely Sunday night into Monday, and that rain could be heavy at times - especially south of Highway 29. Because of the rain and cloudy skies, it will also be cooler - in fact, it may be our coolest day in almost two months, with highs topping out in the low to mid 60s in most spots.
We should rebound on Tuesday, with highs climbing back up into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. On Wednesday we'll climb into the low to mid 80s underneath a mix of sun and clouds. We could see a few showers and storms pop up late in the day, with a better chance into Wednesday night. On Thursday we could see a few showers early, then we'll see decreasing clouds later in the day. We'll drop back down into the low to mid 70s for highs.
We'll warm right back up on Friday, with highs climbing back into the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. We should climb into the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, leading into a warmer weekend with plenty of sunshine.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms were scattered across nearly every state in the Union by late in the day. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Fergus Falls MN, and golf ball size hail and wind gusts to 60 mph at Black Creek WI. In the Chicago area, seven persons at a forest preserve in North Riverside were injured by lightning.