More rain on the way

The weather patten has been changing quite often over the past week and it looks like that trend will continue this week. While tomorrow will be dry during the daytime hours, we are tracking another chance of rain. Additionally, when the rainfall arrives, we will once again see mild temperatures for this time of year. The mild weather will not last all week, in fact much cooler air will take it place as we move into the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 30 Wind: Becoming East 5-10
Tuesday: Partly or mostly cloudy, a bit breezy.
High: 49 Wind: SE 10-20
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain possible, heavier in the Northwoods
Low: 43
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few spotty showers possible.
High: 60
Thursday: Cloudy, mild again but breezy with periods of showers and storms.
High: 61
Tuesday will be similar today with seasonal temperatures and a slight breeze. Highs will likely hit near 50 degrees though we will begin the day below freezing for many with a forecast AM temperature bear 30 degrees. Tuesday night is not expected to be as cold due to abundant cloud cover and a warm front. However, the warm front will also bring showers to the area which will remain for much of midweek.
Wednesday and Thursday will both be mild with highs in the 60s, though still rather gloomy. There is a good chance of scattered rain each day and there could even be a few thunderstorms. Storms are likely not to be severe. The mild weather will be nice for a brief period, though much cooler weather is just down the road.
A cold front sets in Friday causing windy weather and temperatures to plumet. Friday's high temperature will be in the mid 40s during the morning, though quickly drop to the 30s in the afternoon. Friday night may be our first chance of accumulating snowfall at night, though not significant. Overnight lows during the next few nights will drop to the teens and highs will only hit around freezing this weekend so make sure to have a warm coat ready.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1986 - An early season blizzard struck the Northern Plains Region. North Dakota took the brunt of the storm with wind gusts to 70 mph, and snowfall totals ranged up to 25 inches at Devils Lake. (Storm Data)