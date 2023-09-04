More Record Heat Likely

After most locations in north central Wisconsin set record highs on Sunday, many spots may very well do it again on Monday. Highs today will likely reach well into the 90s across most of the area, and once again, it will be a dry heat. If you're hoping for relief, it's on the way in the form of a cold front that will move through the area later this week.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and breezy with record highs likely.
High: 96 Wind: SW 5-15
Monday Night: Increasing clouds and quite warm.
Low: 74 Wind: South 5-15
Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot and muggy. A chance of thunderstorms by evening, especially north and west of Wausau.
High: 92 Wind: South 10-20
We'll see plenty of sunshine again today, which will allow our temperatures to climb once again. Highs will top out in the low to mid 90s in most spots, but a few locations could climb into the upper 90s, especially from Marathon County to the south and west. It will be another dry day, and it will still be a bit breezy at times as well, much like yesterday. We'll keep the heat around on Tuesday as well, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. We will see a bit of an uptick in the humidity on Tuesday, so while the temperature will be a few degrees cooler, it will likely still feel about the same overall. That increase in humidity will cause some thunderstorms to develop towards evening, especially north and west of Marathon County - some of these storms could be strong to severe.
The cooler air will work in on Wednesday, with highs in the low to mid 70s across most of the area. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers and storms will still be possible at times during the day. On Thursday we'll cool off even more, with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. A few sprinkles can't be ruled out as well.
We should clear out a bit more on Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll see more sun than clouds on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid 70s. On Sunday we'll see a bit more cloud cover work in throughout the day, and a few showers can't be ruled out late in the day as well. Highs will top out in the upper 60s and low 70s.
Have a great Labor Day! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1970 - The greatest natural disaster of record for Arizona occurred. Unprecedented rains caused rivers in central Arizona to rise five to ten feet per hour, sweeping cars and buildings as far as 30 to 40 miles downstream. Flooding claimed the lives of 23 persons, mainly campers, and caused millions of dollars damage. Water crested 36 feet above normal near Sunflower AZ. Workman's Creek was deluged with 11.40 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record. Moisture from Pacific Tropical Storm Norma led to the severe flooding.