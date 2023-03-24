More Snow For Some People

While we are approaching the end of March, that doesn't mean that we're done with snow just yet. More will be possible for some of us this weekend, with the best chances being south and east of Wausau. However, the heaviest snow will miss the area, falling further to the southeast. Temperatures will remain near to slightly below average for a while, with no big fluctuations in either direction in the near future.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant!
High: 43 Wind: SE 5-10
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 24 Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50% chance snow through early afternoon, mainly south and east of Wausau, with light accumulation possible.
High: 37 Wind: NE 10-20
While the snow will be approaching, today will be quiet. We should see plenty of sunshine all day long, with highs climbing into the low to mid 40s. We'll see increasing clouds tonight though, as our next storm system approaches. This will bring snow into the picture by Saturday morning, mainly to the south and east of Marathon County. The snow will depart by late afternoon, with a couple of inches possible, mainly falling over areas like Waushara and Waupaca counties - the rest of us will see little to no accumulation. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.
We should see some clearing on Sunday, with a nice mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. We should see similar conditions on Monday too. By Tuesday we'll see a bit more cloud cover, and we can't rule out a few rain or snow showers either. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.
We'll see a bit better of a chance for rain and snow showers on Wednesday, with highs again in the mid to upper 30s. On Thursday we should climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s, and once again we'll see another chance for rain or snow showers as another storm system approaches the area.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1912 - Residents of Kansas City began to dig out from a storm produced 25 inches of snow in 24 hours. The snowfall total was nearly twice that of any other storm of modern record in Kansas City before or since that time. A record 40 inches of snow fell during the month of March that year, and the total for the winter season of 67 inches was also a record. By late February of that year Kansas City had received just six inches of snow. Olathe KS received 37 inches of snow in the snowstorm, establishing a single storm record for the state of Kansas.
1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather from Minnesota to northeastern Texas. The thunderstorms spawned ten tornadoes, including one which injured five persons near Raymondville MO.