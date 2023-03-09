More Snow Moving In

Weather Alert

...STRONG WINTER SYSTEM ARRIVES THURSDAY EVENING... .A winter system will arrive in Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening, bringing accumulating snowfall to the area. The heaviest snowfall will occur this evening and overnight with the highest totals south of Highway 29. Lake enhancement is expected, bringing locally higher amounts near Lake Michigan before this system exits Friday morning and early afternoon. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Northeast winds gusting to 20-25 mph at times. * WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, Shawano, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Minor blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&