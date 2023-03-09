More Snow Moving In

While we have been quiet over the past couple of days, snow is set to return to the Badger state over the next 24 hours, with accumulating snow likely across the entire area. However, some areas will see more than others. And on top of that, another round of snow will be possible over the weekend.
Today: Mainly cloudy and a bit breezy. Snow showers developing by evening, heaviest south of Wausau.
High: 37 Wind: East 10-20
Tonight: Cloudy and breezy with snow. 1-3” of snow for most areas, with 3-5” possible south and east of Wausau.
Low: 24 Wind: ENE 10-20
Friday: Breezy and mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Some additional minor accumulation possible, mainly south of Wausau.
High: 33 Wind: NE 10-15
While our Thursday will start quietly, our next storm system is moving in, and our snow chances will increase by early evening - possibly by late afternoon in our southern counties. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s, but as the snow moves in, temperatures will drop a bit, which is why I expect us to see all snow rather than a mix of rain and snow. The snow will continue overnight, with areas north and west of Wausau expecting around 1-3 inches of snow. Areas south of Highway 29 will have the best opportunity to see 3-5 inches of snow. This will be a heavy, wet snow too - it may take a bit of time for it to start to accumulate on roads, but once it does, expect roads to remain snowy through the rest of the night. Some snow showers may linger into Friday morning, but most of the accumulating snow will be done by sunrise in most areas. Highs Friday will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the low to mid 30s.
We should remain quiet during the day on Saturday, with a mix of sun and clouds for most of the day. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, another round of snow will be moving in Saturday night, and should continue into Sunday as well. Highs Sunday will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s, and some light accumulating snow will be possible once again. Most areas can expect around 1-3 inches, but it's possible that some spots may end up with slightly more.
A few snow showers could linger on Monday morning, but once again, the accumulating snow should wrap up by then. We'll remain mostly cloudy for the rest of the day on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll stay in the low to mid 30s on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. We'll see more of the same on Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s - however, we could also see a few scattered snow showers on Wednesday as well.
Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Gale force winds ushered arctic air into the north central U.S. Some places were 50 degrees colder than the previous day. Northeast winds, gusting to 60 mph, produced 8 to 15 foot waves on Lake Michigan causing more than a million dollars damage along the southeastern shoreline of Wisconsin. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)