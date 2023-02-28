More Snow On The Way

February started out as a quiet month of winter, but the last week of the month certainly proved to turn the tide, as we ended up with above average snowfall for the month. We will likely start the month of March with some accumulating snowfall as well, with another round moving in on Wednesday.
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow developing after midnight.
Low: 26 Wind: East 5-15
Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of snow. 1 to 3 inches likely north of Highway 10. Up to 4 inches in the far north.
High: 34 Wind: East-Northeast 10-15
Wednesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy and colder.
Low: 15 Wind: North 5-15
Snow will develop overnight tonight, and some light accumulation will be possible. However, the main area of snow will hold off until during the day on Wednesday, with more accumulation likely during the day. Right now, the main area of snow will likely move in mid-morning - likely around 9:00 or so. Snow will then continue through the early afternoon, bringing 1-3 inches of snow to most of the area. The heaviest amounts will likely fall north of Highway 29, and we could see a few spots in the northwoods in the 3-4 inch range - especially north of Highway 70. The snow will depart by evening, and after that, we should remain relatively quiet for a while. Highs Wednesday will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We'll see decreasing clouds during the day on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Friday will bring more sunshine to the northwoods, but more cloud cover to the south as a storm system passes by to the south. While most of the precipitation will remain further to the south, we could see some snow showers develop south and east of Marathon County during the day on Friday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We should see a fairly pleasant weekend, with highs on Saturday pushing into the low to mid 30s under a mix of sun and clouds. We'll see partly sunny skies again on Sunday, with highs climbing into the mid to upper 30s.
We'll be tracking another storm system to start the next work week, with a chance of a wintry mix on Monday. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. We should be quiet again on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s - which is right around average for this time of year.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - A powerful storm produced severe thunderstorms in Louisiana and Mississippi early in the day. About mid morning a monstrous tornado touched down near Moselle MS and grew to a width of two miles as it passed near Laurel MS. The tornado traveled a distance of 40 miles killing six persons, injuring 350 others, and causing 28.5 million dollars damage. The tornado swept homes right off their foundations, and tossed eighteen wheel trucks about like toys. Strong straight line winds associated with the powerful storm system gusted to 70 mph at Jonesboro AR and Carbondale IL. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)