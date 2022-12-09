More snow tracks towards the state

Another round of winter weather will move in this weekend. We are tracking scattered light snow both in the morning and afternoon on Saturday. There should be little severity from this system as the snow accumulation will be light, however keep in mind roads may become slick. Temperatures will remain in the 30s, a few degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 28 Wind: East 8-12
Saturday: More clouds than sun with snow showers likely. Up to an inch accumulation is possible.
High: 34 Wind: ESE 5-10
Saturday Night: Snow showers ending, becoming mostly cloudy.
Low: 26
Sunday: Partly or mostly cloudy and quiet.
High: 36
For those in central Wisconsin and the northwoods who missed out on the snow Friday, you'll have a chance to see some this weekend as another weak system moves through the area. This one will bring snow showers to most of us during the day on Saturday, with up to an inch of accumulation possible. While this snow system will mainly be in the northwoods and central Wisconsin, there is a chance a few flakes may also be spotted in the southern half of the state. Highs will once again top out in the low to mid 30s.
We should clear out a bit on Sunday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. That will probably be the day where we see the most sunshine in a while, as we cloud back over again on Monday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see mainly cloudy skies again on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We could also see a mix of rain and snow later in the day into Tuesday night.
We'll see more rain and snow on Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s once again. Colder air will work in behind that system starting on Thursday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see some snow showers on the back side of that system during the day on Thursday.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - The fifth storm in nine days kept the northwestern U.S. wet and windy. Winds along the coast of Washington gusted to 75 mph at Oceans Shores and at Hoquiam, and the northern and central coastal mountains of Oregon were drenched with three inches of rain in ten hours, flooding some rivers. Snowfall totals in the Cascade Mountains of Washington State ranged up to 36 inches in the Methow Valley. High winds in Oregon blew a tree onto a moving automobile killing three persons and injuring two others at Mill City. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)