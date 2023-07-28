More Storms Today, Then Farewell Humidity

After a stormy Thursday evening, more storms will be possible again on Friday - although not all of us will see them. It will also be another muggy day, but not quite as hot - and we will see some relief from the humidity by the time we get to the weekend.
Today: Partly or mostly cloudy skies and still humid but not as hot. Scattered showers and storms likely, especially south of Wausau – some could be strong to severe.
High: 84 Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Showers and storms early, then clearing skies and not as muggy.
Low: 58 Wind: NE ~ 5
Saturday: Mostly sunny and more comfortable.
High: 80 Wind: NW 5-10
The humidity will stick with us for one more day, although it won't be as hot as it was yesterday. Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s though, which will still be enough to possibly fuel some showers and storms - especially later in the afternoon and evening, and especially south of Highway 29. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats - tornadoes are unlikely, but we cannot completely rule one out.
If you're ready for a break from the muggy conditions, then the weekend is exactly what you're looking for. We should be much more comfortable, with highs on Saturday topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s with much less humidity and mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be picture-perfect as well, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We should see more sunshine again on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Our next storm system will be approaching by the middle of next week - we should stay dry during the day on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. However, we could see a few showers and storms move in Tuesday night, and we'll keep the chance for showers and storms around on Wednesday as well. It will be a bit warmer and muggier on Wednesday, with highs again in the low to mid 80s - possibly reaching the upper 80s in a few spots. We should dry out again on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Friday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thunderstorms drenched Wilmington, NC, with 3.33 inches of rain, bringing their monthly total 14.46 inches. Seven cities in Michigan and Minnesota reported record high temperatures for the date. Marquette, MI, hit 99 degrees, and the record high of 94 degrees at Flint MI was their tenth of the month.