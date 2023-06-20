More summer head headed our way

The summer season begins tomorrow and will continue to bring sunshine and warm temperatures. We have had plentiful 80-degree high temperatures over this past week, and it won't be long before we peak up to 90. As always with the summer heat, make sure to drink plenty of fluids and apply ample sunscreen.
Tonight: Clear and pleasant.
Low: 57 Wind: East around 5
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and quite warm.
High: 88 Wind: SE around 10
Wednesday night: Clear and quiet.
Low: 59
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot.
High: 90
Friday: Still very warm with sunny to partly cloudy skies.
High: 89
From Wednesday through Friday, we will have mostly sunny conditions with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. And it will likely remain just as warm until a cold front moves in later this weekend.
The first hint of rain or thunderstorms will come later Friday in far northwestern parts of the area. This activity is associated with a low pressure system and cold front that will move through the Midwest from Saturday through Monday. Rain chances in Northcentral Wisconsin will increase to about 30 percent Saturday evening and then up to around 40 percent on Sunday before dropping to 20 percent Monday morning. There will be thunderstorm activity, but it is too early to say if any storms will be severe.
Highs will be around 90 on Saturday and it will be a bit more humid. With more clouds and rain chances on Sunday, it will be cooler with highs around 80. The more seasonal trend will continue on Monday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Enjoy the rest of your last day of spring! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Thirty-eight cities in the central U.S. reported record high temperatures for the date. Afternoon highs of 97 degrees at Flint, MI, and 104 degrees at Chicago, IL, equalled records for the month of June. Thunderstorms in North Dakota produced baseball size hail near Kief, and wind gusts to 100 mph near McGregor. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)