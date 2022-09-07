More summer heat expected

As expected today was another warm day across Wisconsin with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 80s - nearly 10 degrees above normal. This warm pattern will likely linger for the next few days as well so make sure you are prepared to sweat if outdoors for an extended period of time. Moving forward, we are tracking the passage of two frontal foundries which will bring a good chance of storms to the area and cooler weather. Some storms could be strong.
Tonight: Clear with areas of fog late.
Low: 59 Wind: Light SE
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy, and warmer yet.
High: 84 Wind: South-Southwest 10-20
Thursday Night: Mainly clear and dry with a small chance of storms in the northwoods.
Low: 63
Friday: Sunny early, then increasing clouds and a bit humid. A 40% chance of showers and t-storms later in the day and at night, especially north.
High: 82
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool with a 70% chance of scattered showers. Maybe a few rumbles of thunder.
High: 71
It will be another clear night with calm winds overnight as we move into the second half of the week. Unsurprisingly this will mean a good chance of fog to develop early Thursday morning so it may be a good idea to leave the house a few minutes early. Otherwise we are tracking similar sky conditions with a good deal of sunshine and a few scattered clouds. Low level (surface) winds will be on the strong side with a breeze from the SSW 10-20 miles an hour bringing our temperatures into the mid 80s. Additionally, there will be some activity in the upper levels which have a chance to mix in wildfire smoke from fires out west. Due to this there may be a hazy or milky appearance in the sky at times. This may last into Friday as well. Thursday night will have a small chance of storms in the northwestern corner of the state. There remains a level 1 risk for severe weather in Ashland and Iron counties, though most of the area will be dry.
Friday morning will begin bright but we are expecting clouds to develop during the afternoon. While not as warm as Thursday, temperatures will still be well above normal near the low 80s. The approaching cold front is expected to move in Friday evening and with it will bring a chance for rain and storms. If there are no showers on Friday, there is a higher likelihood on Saturday.
This weekend will be far cooler and cloudier with highs in the low 70s to upper 60s. While Saturday has a higher chance for rain, Sunday will be cooler. Overall expect more clouds than sun and keep your eye on the radar. It is unclear if any strong storms will develop during this period.
Next week will be much more seasonal with highs near the mid 70s. Other than a few small chances of rain Monday and Wednesday, it seems like the first half of the week will be pleasant.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Thunderstorms in the central U.S. produced four inches of rain at Texamah overnight, and up to six inches of rain in southwestern Iowa. Evening thunderstorms in eastern Colorado produced golf ball size hail at Clear Creek and at Nederland. Late evening thunderstorms in Iowa drenched Harlan with more than four inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary)
