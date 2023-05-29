More summerlike weather ahead

While the warm weather was a treat this holiday weekend, hopefully you have gotten used to it as it is expected to stick around. Temperatures all week will reside in the 80s, warm for even the summer months. Tuesday is expected to be dry, but we will eventually bring in some rain in the form of both showers and thunderstorms. Keep an eye out for any severe weather.
Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.
Low: 53 Wind: SE around 5
Tuesday: Warmer yet with a few scattered clouds.
High: 86 Wind: South 10-15
Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and mild.
Low: 58
Wednesday: Warm again with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of spotty showers and t-storms in the afternoon.
High: 88
Thursday: Variable clouds and continued quite warm. A 30% chance of scattered showers or t-storms in the afternoon.
High: 86
Similar weather is headed our way for Tuesday so make sure to prepare for the heat. Another day with southerly winds and sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid 80s. Thankfully there should be a slight breeze out of the south to help with the warm midday hours.
The first chance of rain in almost two weeks will arrive on Wednesday but the chances are slim. As of now, it looks like a few isolated showers could develop mainly in the southeastern part of the area, south and east of Marathon County. A small chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms will again be possible Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. If you happen to get hit by one of these, there might be a quarter inch or so of rain. Much of the area might remain dry. Conditions will also be quite warm from Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
More dry weather is likely for the weekend with temps cooling off just a degree or two. We should see intervals of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 80s. Another small chance of rain will develop next Monday when a stronger cold front moves in from the north.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from north central Colorado to the northern half of Texas. Severe thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes, and there were seventy reports of large hail or damaging winds. Midday thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Hobart, OK, and produced up to three and a half inches of rain in eastern Colorado in four hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)