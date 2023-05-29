 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH TUESDAY...

Very dry conditions, with relative humidity falling into the
15 to 25 percent range, will result in elevated wildfire
potential this afternoon and Tuesday afternoon. The areas of
greatest concern are the sandy soil regions of northern and
central Wisconsin. Persistent dry weather over the past week and
a half has caused an increase in fire activity in recent days.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildland fire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chain saws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a fire. Outdoor burning
should not be attempted. Visit the Wisconsin DNR website at
https://apps.dnr.wi.gov/wisburn/#/BurnRestrictions and click on
the appropriate county to view current burning restrictions.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM UNTIL 11 PM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect until 11 PM
CDT today. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Calumet, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Menominee,
Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

More summerlike weather ahead

While the warm weather was a treat this holiday weekend, hopefully you have gotten used to it as it is expected to stick around. Temperatures all week will reside in the 80s, warm for even the summer months. Tuesday is expected to be dry, but we will eventually bring in some rain in the form of both showers and thunderstorms. Keep an eye out for any severe weather.

Tonight: A few clouds and comfortable.

Low: 53 Wind: SE around 5

Tuesday: Warmer yet with a few scattered clouds.

High: 86 Wind: South 10-15

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear and mild.

Low: 58

Wednesday: Warm again with a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of spotty showers and t-storms in the afternoon.

High: 88

Thursday: Variable clouds and continued quite warm. A 30% chance of scattered showers or t-storms in the afternoon.

High: 86

Similar weather is headed our way for Tuesday so make sure to prepare for the heat. Another day with southerly winds and sunshine will boost temperatures into the mid 80s. Thankfully there should be a slight breeze out of the south to help with the warm midday hours.

The first chance of rain in almost two weeks will arrive on Wednesday but the chances are slim. As of now, it looks like a few isolated showers could develop mainly in the southeastern part of the area, south and east of Marathon County. A small chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms will again be possible Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon. If you happen to get hit by one of these, there might be a quarter inch or so of rain. Much of the area might remain dry. Conditions will also be quite warm from Wednesday through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

More dry weather is likely for the weekend with temps cooling off just a degree or two. We should see intervals of clouds and sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with the mercury topping out in the low to mid 80s. Another small chance of rain will develop next Monday when a stronger cold front moves in from the north.

Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history:

1990 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather from north central Colorado to the northern half of Texas. Severe thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes, and there were seventy reports of large hail or damaging winds. Midday thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 90 mph at Hobart, OK, and produced up to three and a half inches of rain in eastern Colorado in four hours. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

