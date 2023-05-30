More Summerlike Weather

The summerlike weather will continue as we head into the week. In fact, Wednesday may be the warmest day this week with projected high temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Additionally, while the chance is low, each day has the potential for scattered rain and storms.
Tonight: Scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 58 Wind: SE 5-10
Wednesday: Quite warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers or storms possible in the afternoon.
High: 89 Wind: South 10-15
Wednesday Night: An isolated shower possible early, then some clearing.
Low: 61
Thursday: Variable clouds, continued quite warm, and a bit humid. A 40% chance of scattered showers or t-storms in the afternoon.
High: 87
Friday: Partly cloudy and still a little humid with hit-or-miss thundershowers possible in the afternoon.
High: 87
Today will be a bit more sunny than yesterday for most areas. There is only a slim chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm far to the west or northwest of Marathon County. It will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.
High temps will stay in the upper 80s to around 90 from Wednesday through Friday, then drop into the mid 80s for Saturday through Monday. It will be turning a little more humid as well by Thursday and it will remain that way through the weekend. It will not be terribly humid, but you will notice it a little bit. Temps will not cool off too much until the middle of next week.
In addition, there will be small rain chances each afternoon and early evening for the next few days – from Wednesday through Monday. Hit-or-miss type showers and thunderstorms will develop with not much threat of severe weather. Unfortunately, the rain does not look like it will be widespread on any particular day so not everyone will see the rain they might be hoping for. If you do happen to be under one of the heavier isolated storms, then up to a half inch of rain or so could fall.
Have a wonderful rest of your Tuesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a warm front spawned fourteen tornadoes in northeastern Texas during the late afternoon and evening hours. The thunderstorms also produced baseball size hail near Marshall, wind gusts to 77 mph at Commerce, and up to five inches of rain. Thunderstorms over southwestern Kansas produced up to six inches of rain. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)