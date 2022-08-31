We had yet another beautiful day outside and the nice trend will continue yet again. Today's highs were a few degrees warmer than expected which will likely lead towards even warmer weather the next few days. Additionally, Thursday will not have the gusty north winds to cool us down so be prepared for some uncomfortable summer heat.
Tonight: Clear and quiet.
Low: 56 Wind: NW 3-5
Thursday: Sunny and less breezy. Warmer yet.
High: 86 Wind: Becoming SW around 10
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and mild.
Low: 64
Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, blustery, and humid with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly toward the evening or at night.
High: 87
Saturday: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy, and cooling to more seasonal temperatures.
High: 74
Not too much is expected to change on Thursday with more sunshine and warm temperatures. Overnight the winds will die down leading to calm winds to start the day. However, once the day gets going, the wind is expected to shift southwest bringing more warm and humid air to the state. Expect it to feel much warmer than the early half of the week with these changes.
Friday will be nice for the majority of the day but likely end with scattered rain and storms. The storm prediction center is not indicating any potential for severe weather but a few rumbles of thunder are likely. Rain may begin as early as the late afternoon but will likely hold off until the evening and overnight hours. The highest chance for rain at the moment looks to be in northern and northeastern Wisconsin with around a quarter of an inch of widespread rain possible. Due to the increase of moisture, Friday will also be humid, making our already warm temperatures in the upper 80s feel close to 90 degrees.
A cold front moves in Friday night which will make for drastically more comfortable weekend conditions. With Labor Day on Monday there will likely be many people enjoying the nice weather Saturday and Sunday both look to be seasonal with highs in the mid 70s where as Monday will be warmer in the upper 70s. It is likely we will jump back to the 80s by Tuesday of next week.
Have a great rest of the week. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front spread severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana through the course of the day and night. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail near Saint Michael and Hutchinson, and drenched Moose Lake with nine inches of rain in six hours. Tucson AZ hit 100 degrees for a record 79th time in the year, surpassing a record established the previous year. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)