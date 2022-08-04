More sunshine before a chance of weekend rain

If you liked today's weather and don't mind temperatures a few degrees warmer, Friday is going to be absolutely wonderful! The temperatures will not only climb tomorrow, but also as we move into the weekend with Saturday approaching the 90s. However, make sure to keep your eyes on the skies as we are tracking another round of thunderstorms and soaking rain.
Tonight: Clear with patchy fog.
Low: 58 Wind: Light SE
Friday: Sunny and warmer
High: 86 Wind: SSE 10-15
Friday Night: Clear to partly cloudy.
Low: 67
Saturday: Increasing clouds, hot, and muggy. A chance of rain and storms toward evening and a higher chance overnight.
High: 90
Sunday: Mostly cloudy and much cooler with a good chance of rain and storms.
High: 77
Friday will be much like today other than a few fewer clouds, warmer temperatures, and a slight breeze. South-Southeast winds will move in around 10-15 miles per hour bringing warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
There will be some big changes this weekend, beginning with much more cloud cover and rising humidity Saturday. Highs are expected to be near 90, however when combined with 70 degree dew points will likely push the heat index to the mid 90s. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids and find ways to stay cool such as dipping into the pool. However, if you do plan to be in the water, keep an eye out for developing showers that are expected to move in late.
A cold front will approach the area Saturday evening bringing thundershowers from Saturday evening/overnight into the daytime hours of Sunday. At this point there is a level 1 risk for severe weather in western Wisconsin for Saturday evening but severe weather may also be possible Sunday. Early raintrack estimates place 1-2 inches of rainfall possible across the region so we may be looking at another soaker. It seems the rain will likely hold through the first half of the day on Sunday so you may want to shift your plans to the evening. Sunday will be much cooler in the upper 70s.
Next week should be great starting with a cool day on Monday. There should be partly or mostly sunny skies with highs only reaching the mid 70s - welcome weather after the weekend heat. Tuesday - Thursday are expected to remain very nice with highs seasonally warm in the low to mid 80s.
Have a wonderful rest of the work week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Iowa to Lower Michigan during the afternoon and evening hours, producing golf ball size hail and spawning several tornadoes. A thunderstorm at Maquoketa, IA, produced wind gusts to 75 mph. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)