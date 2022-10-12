More wet fall weather ahead

After the cold front passed, it sure began to feel like fall and will continue that way for the rest of the week. We had a few showers and storms pass through earlier today and it seems like another round of showers will be moving in. As more precipitation chances emerge among the cooler temperatures, we may see our first few flakes of snow this week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers early, tapering to sprinkles/flurries.
Low: 38 Wind: West 10-15
Thursday: More clouds than sun with a 60% chance of scattered light showers, maybe mixed with a few flakes of snow in the northern half of Wisconsin. Breezy and chilly.
High: 46 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Thursday Night: Partial clearing and frosty
Low: 30
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of light rain and snow showers during the afternoon, mainly around Wausau or farther north.
High: 45
Saturday: Partly cloudy, not quite as cool but breezy again.
High: 50
Expect much cooler weather waking up Thursday morning with temperatures around 25 degrees cooler than the start of our Wednesday. Daytime cloudiness and a few showers will keep temperatures cool as well so highs are only expected to reach the mid 40s. There is a chance of light showers from the back end of the passing low-pressure system which could bring a few scattered showers at times throughout our Thursday. Cooler weather north may also change some of the rain to snow, but most snow activity will be overnight or in the early morning. Friday is expected to be much the same with a slightly lower change of precipitation and a bit of sunshine emerging by the evening hours.
The weekend is expected to remain cool with highs near or just below 50 degrees. Both days will have mixed skies though it should be dry. The only chance for rain/snow will be to the north on Sunday, but most of the area will see nothing. This will be the last weekend for peak fall color for many cities in the area.
Monday of next week is the coldest day in the forecast with lows in the 20s and highs barely making it out of the 30s. There could also be a few sprinkles or flurries. Tuesday and Wednesday will remain cool but be brighter and more comfortable.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Temperatures again warmed into the 80s in the Central Plains Region and the Middle Mississippi Valley, with 90s in the south central U.S. Six cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Fort Smith AR with a reading of 92 degrees. Strong winds along a cold front crossing the Great Lakes Region and the Ohio Valley gusted to 61 mph at Johnstown PA. (The National Weather Summary)