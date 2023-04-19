More wet weather ahead

Wet and gloomy weather has moved into Wisconsin and will hang around for another day or so. While tomorrow is expected to be a bit warmer than today, we are still tracking multiple rounds of showers and storms.
Tonight: Cloudy and blustery with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder.
Low: 34 Wind: East 20-30
Thursday: Grey skies, breezy, and warmer with periodic rain and a few thunderstorms. Some could be strong.
High: 53 Wind: East 15-25, becoming SW late
Thursday Night: A few showers early, then decreasing clouds.
Low: 33
Friday: Partly or mostly sunny during the morning, then more clouds with spotty showers possible later in the afternoon.
High: 50
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a chance of light snow showers or flurries
High: 42
Scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder will move through Northcentral Wisconsin tonight and on Thursday. In total, some locations could have over an inch of rain. It will again be cloudy and breezy on Thursday but it will feel a bit better as temperatures will rise up into the 50s.
The sun should come out again on Friday morning, then the clouds will increase a bit later in the day when a few spotty rain showers could move through as well. It will be cooler than normal once again to round out the work week with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
On Saturday it will be cold enough once again that we might have a few brief snow showers in the air. It will be blustery with highs in the low 40s.
The weather will then slowly improve from Sunday through Tuesday. During this time frame, we will have a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures slowly warm. Highs should be in the mid 40s on Sunday, reach the low 50s Monday, and then rise into the mid 50s on Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock