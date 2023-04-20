More wet weather into a chilly weekend

After a final wave of scattered storms tonight, we aren't tracking too much heavy precipitation Friday or Saturday. Still, there will likely be some light flakes and light showers before the end of the weekend. Temperatures will also fall over the next few days, but it does look much more seasonal next week.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and breezy.
Low: 34 Wind: SW 15-25
Friday: Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy and continued winds. Spotty rain showers developing in the afternoon.
High: 50 Wind: SW 20-30
Friday Night: A few flurries early, then scattered clouds.
Low: 30
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a chance of light snow showers or flurries
High: 42
Sunday: Remaining quite cool with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 44
Look for a few rounds of rain and storms for today. The first round will be early in the morning. The second round will move through around midday. The third round will be in our area around late afternoon and very early evening. A few of the storms might produce some small hail or brief gusty winds. It will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the 40s in the Northwoods, in the 50s around central areas, and in the low 60s south of Stevens Point and Wisconsin Rapids. Winds will be breezy again out of the east at 15-25 mph.
The storm system bringing the rain and storms today will move eastward over the Great Lakes region for the next couple of days and we will see some colder air sweep into Wisconsin. It won't be too chilly on Friday as highs will reach the upper 40s to low 50s, but it will be chilly on Saturday and Sunday when highs will only be in the upper 30s to low 40s. In addition to colder air, we will have a chance of spotty showers. The showers will be in the form of rain on Friday afternoon. The isolated showers will turn to snow on Saturday afternoon. The wind will be quite gusty yet on Friday and Saturday, adding a bit more chill to the air.
On Sunday we should have dry weather and that trend should last through the middle of next week. It will also slowly warm-up. After highs in the low 40s on Sunday, the mercury should rise up to around 50 on Monday, and then reach the mid 50s from Tuesday through Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1990 - A fast moving Pacific storm produced heavy snow in the central mountains and the Upper Arkansas Valley of Colorado, with a foot of snow reported at Leadville. Thunderstorms in the south central U.S. produced wind gusts to 76 mph at Tulsa OK, and heavy rain which caused flooding of Cat Claw Creek in the Abilene TX area. Lightning struck the building housing a fish farm in Scott AR killing 10,000 pounds of fish. Many of the fish died from the heat of the fire. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)