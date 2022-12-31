More Winter Weather Ahead

While it's been fairly mild and relatively quiet the past couple of days, winter weather conditions will return to north central Wisconsin over the next few days, with a couple of chances for some rain and snow, as well as (eventually) some colder temperatures as well.
(New Years Eve): Cloudy with patchy fog likely. A 40% chance of snow or freezing drizzle. Wind: Light and Variable
Low: 27
Tomorrow (New Years Day): Patchy fog early, becoming partly cloudy by afternoon.
High: 35 Wind: West ~ 5
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy and quiet.
Low: 22 Wind: Light and Variable
Monday: Mainly cloudy skies, with a chance of a light wintry mix in the afternoon. Wintry mix likely at night.
High: 34
A wintry mix of precipitation will be possible for New Year's Eve, as well as some patchy fog - please be careful of any slick spots if you'll be out on the roads tonight, as temperatures will likely hover just below freezing for most of the night. We could see some of that patchy fog early on New Year's Day as well, but that should give way to partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We'll see more cloud cover during the day on Monday as our next storm system approaches. We should stay quiet for most of the day, although a few flurries will be possible during the afternoon. A better chance for snow, and eventually a wintry mix, will arrive Monday evening into Monday night. Highs will again top out in the low to mid 30s. The wintry mix will continue into the day on Tuesday as well, with any liquid precipitation changing to snow by Tuesday evening. Accumulating snow will be likely in the northwoods, and possible for the rest of us as well, especially late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Highs Tuesday will top out in the mid to upper 30s.
A few snow showers could linger into Wednesday morning as well, but we should be quieter by Wednesday afternoon with gradually decreasing clouds. However, it will be cooler, with highs in the low to mid 20s. We should see a fair amount of sunshine on Thursday, but it will be a bit cooler yet, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 20s. On Saturday we should climb into the upper 20s and low 30s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a chance for snow showers.
Have a safe and happy New Year! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1963 - A snowstorm struck the Deep South. Meridian, MS, received 15 inches of snow, 10.5 inches blanketed Bay St Louis MS, and 4.5 inches fell at New Orleans LA. Freezing temperatures then prevailed for New Year's Day. (David Ludlum)
2010 - Unusually warm air fueled strong storms in the midwestern and southern U.S., producing high winds and a preliminary count of 53 tornadoes across five states. At least eight people were killed in Missouri and Arkansas and dozens of others were injured. In Mississippi, about 200 people were evacuated from the Jackson-Evers International Airport, where an EF-2 tornado crossed a runway. (NCDC)