More Winter Weather Approaching

After a fairly quiet Thanksgiving weekend, our weather will become more active again as our next winter storm approaches. A little bit of everything will be on the table, from rain to snow to icy conditions, as well as wind and cold. However, we will be able to enjoy one more quiet day before the storm approaches.
Today: Partly cloudy early, with increasing clouds in the afternoon
High: 41 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies.
Low: 31 Wind: SE 10-15
Tuesday: Periods of light rain and snow around the Wausau area, with a steadier snow northwest of Marathon County.
High: 39 Wind: Variable ~ 5
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today, although the clouds will end up winning out by this afternoon as we become mostly cloudy. Highs today will be a bit above average, topping out in the upper 30s and low 40s this afternoon.
Our next storm system arrives by tomorrow morning, bringing a little bit of everything with it. Initially, most of the area will see a mix of rain and snow, with more snow falling to the northwest of Marathon County. In Marathon County and to the southeast, that mix will eventually change to all snow by Tuesday night as temperatures drop. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. As far as accumulation goes, 4-7" are possible in our northwest counties, with amounts tapering off to the south and east. Around 1-2" is likely in the Wausau area, and less to the south and east. However, even areas that see little snow could still have to deal with icy conditions - temperatures will drop quickly Tuesday night, so wet roads could quickly become icy through the night into Wednesday morning.
A few flurries could linger around into Wednesday morning, but the accumulating snow should be finished by then. Otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday with breezy and cold conditions - temperatures will top out in the low to mid 20s, with wind chills in the single digits for most of the day. We'll stay cold on Thursday, but we should clear out with mostly sunny skies returning - highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s.
We'll see partly cloudy skies on Friday with milder temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 30s. We cool off again on Saturday, with a chance for some snow showers and highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We'll see partly cloudy skies to end the weekend, with highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1960 - A severe storm produced waves 20 to 40 feet high on Lake Superior. Duluth, MN, was buried under a foot of snow, and clocked wind gusts to 73 mph. The northern shore of Lake Superior was flooded, and property along the shore was battered. Thousands of cords of pulpwood were washed into Lake Superior, and up to three feet of water flooded the main street of Grand Marais. Thunder accompanied the nor'easter . (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)
1987 - Low pressure in the Middle Mississippi Valley produced a mixture of snow and sleet and freezing rain from the Central Plains to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Snowfall totals in Iowa ranged up to ten inches at Red Oak. Totals in Nebraska ranged up to 11 inches at Shickley. Freezing rain made roads treacherous in the Twin Cities area of southeastern Minnesota. Bitter cold arctic air invaded the Northern High Plains Region. Laramie WY was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 18 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)