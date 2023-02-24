More Wintry Weather Ahead

Our winter storm has made its way out of the Midwest, but while we were quiet during the day on Friday, more wintry weather is on the way - some of which could be significant as we start next week.
Saturday: Variable clouds and a bit milder.
High: 27 Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy
Low: 12 Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pretty nice. (Freezing rain possible late overnight)
High: 34
While we saw sunshine return on Friday, more snow will also be moving in as a weak storm system pushes through Friday night. Most areas could pick up another inch or two of snow late Friday night. However, the snow will quickly move out and should be easily gone by sunrise Saturday morning. We should also see our temperatures rebound a bit on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. We should see even more sunshine on Sunday, with mostly sunny skies pushing our temperatures back into the low to mid 30s to wrap up the weekend.
Don't be fooled by the sunshine on Sunday though, our next storm system will be moving in, and it will bring a chance for an icy wintry mix late Sunday night into Monday. As the storm moves in, we'll see a good chance for freezing rain to develop a little bit before sunrise Monday morning, which could make for icy driving conditions for the drive to work Monday morning. As the storm moves through, that wintry mix in the morning will change over to sleet and snow, with accumulating snow possible, especially north of Highway 29. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.
We should quiet down a bit on Tuesday, with highs in the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. Another storm system will make its way towards us on Wednesday - this one would likely be mainly snow, with a chance for snowfall during the day on Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs would top out in the low 30s. We could see some of that snow linger into Thursday morning as well on the back side of that system, but we'll also see decreasing clouds later in the day, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should clear out a bit more on Friday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1988 - Strong winds produced snow squalls in the Great Lakes Region which created "white-out" conditions in eastern Upper Michigan. Squalls produced up to 14 inches of snow in Geauga County of northeastern Ohio. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)